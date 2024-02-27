‘One Perfect Match’ (Trailer)

Romance One Perfect Match, directed by Jo-Anne Brechin and starring Merritt Patterson and Joshua Sasse, will land in cinemas this Thursday via Athabasca Film.

Patterson stars as renowned matchmaker Lucy Marks, who meets a a handsome businessman in a restaurant and feels an immediate spark. That spark turns to disappointment the following day when she discovers he is in fact Finn Grayson (Sasse), her newest client. With a strict “no dating clients” policy, she goes against her heart and matches him with another of her clients – Molly – and the couple seem to hit it off. But destiny has other plans for Lucy and during a serendipitous weekend trip to look at a potential wedding venue for her soon-to-be-wed sister, she comes face to face with Finn, who also happens to be the owner’s son. As Lucy and Finn spend more time together, their feelings grow, leaving Lucy to decide whether to break her own rules and follow her heart, or lose the love of her life forever.

Shot in Brisbane, One Perfect Match is a Jaggi Entertainment production, written by Ansley Gordon and produced by Steve Jaggi with Kylie Pascoe co-producing. Executive Producer is Vanessa Shapiro.