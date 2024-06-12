‘Memoir of a Snail’ (Teaser)

Adam Elliot’s 1970s-set feature animation Memoir of a Snail picks up with lonely hoarder Grace Puddle (Sarah Snook) having her family unit ripped apart and being separated from her twin brother, leading to a spiral of anxiety and depression, which she soothes with an addiction to collecting snail ornaments.

But suddenly her life is filled with colour and hope again when she strikes up an enduring friendship with an elderly eccentric woman called Pinky, through which she starts to find her confidence and the courage to learn to love and let go of the things that clutter her home and her mind.

The voice cast includes Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Magda Szubanski, and Eric Bana.

Arenamedia produced the film, with Liz Kearney serving as producer and Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson executive producing. The production had major investment from Screen Australia, in association with Anton and Charades, and was developed and produced with VicScreen. There was also financial support from Soundfirm, Mind the Gap Finance, Jameker, Shadowlane, and the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere Fund.

Memoir of a Snail will be released in cinemas via Madman Entertainment on October 17, following its Australian premiere at MIFF.