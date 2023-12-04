Rhiannon Fish, Mitchell Bourke return for Adrian Powers’ ‘A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II’

Queensland has once again been given the royal treatment, with the team from Jaggi Entertainment returning to film a sequel to A Royal In Paradise.

Filming has now wrapped on A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II, which picks up six months after the events of the first film and has Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke reprising their roles as New York romance writer Olivia Perkins and Prince Alexander.

Despite being officially together, their busy schedules mean that Olivia feels more distant from him now than ever. They travel to the lavish country of Torovia to celebrate Christmas with Queen Patricia (Andrea Moor) and the Royal family. With Olivia’s parents along for the ride, cultures clash between the two families and everything that can go wrong, does go wrong.

Filming took place at QUT, Treasury Building in Woolloongabba as well as the Screen Queensland Studios, Brisbane.

Adrian Powers returns to the director’s chair, having again worked Caera Bradshaw on the script, while Steve Jaggi produces with Kylie Pascoe, and Vanessa Shapiro, Mike Gray and Jip Panosot serve as executive producers.

Jaggi Entertainment will manage distribution of the film in Australia, while Nicely Entertainment will handle US and international sales and distribution as part of a slate deal between the two companies.

The first film was shown distributed theatrically via Screen Inc in October and has since launched on TVOD platforms such as Apple TV, Fetch, Foxtel Store, Google TV, and Prime Video.

Powers said his motivation for the sequel was to “once again create a vibrant and charming movie that the whole family can enjoy”.

“We hope audiences enjoy this modern fairytale romance, sprinkled with a touch of snow, and are eager for this story to continue,” he said.

Screen Queensland supported the production A Royal Proposal: A Royal in Paradise II via the Screen Finance fund. According to the agency, A Royal In Paradise and its sequel have created a combined total of 180 employment opportunities for Queensland cast, crew and extras, and injected an estimated $3.1 million into the state economy.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said it was particularly pleasing that Screen Queensland’s Brisbane Studios was used as a location for filming this time around.

“Brisbane’s Jaggi Entertainment is a prolific producer of compelling, commercially successful productions for audiences worldwide,” she said.

“They play an important role in our screen ecosystem, creating ongoing local employment.”