‘A Royal In Paradise’ (Trailer)

Adrian Powers’ A Royal In Paradise stars Rhiannon Fish as Olivia Perkins, a New York romance author struggling with writer’s block after a break up. Keen to help, her best friend (Cara McCarthy) convinces her to take a tropical holiday in the hope of inspiration.

On the other side of the world, Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) is reminded by the Queen (Andrea Moor) of his upcoming duty to marry royalty. Needing some distance, Prince Alexander decides to attend a marine conservation fundraiser. On arriving at the tropical Haven Isles, the Prince and Olivia meet and form a friendship, but Alexander keeps his identity a secret. Experiencing all the island has to offer, Olivia and Alexander grow closer, until the Prince’s true identity is exposed by a royal spy.

Shot in South East Queensland, A Royal in Paradise was produced by Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing, with Kylie Pascoe co-producing with financing via Asia Pacific Film Investment Group and Head Gear.

A Royal in Paradise will screen at 11am on October 17 and 6.30pm on October 18 in cinemas around Australia via Screen Inc.