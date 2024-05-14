‘Ladies in Black’ (Trailer)

ABC series Ladies in Black is a six-part drama about a group of women who fling open their shop doors to the fabulous 60s.

Following on from the 2018 film of the same name and drawing inspiration from the much-loved 1993 novel, the series takes place six months after the events of the original story, where amidst this backdrop of major societal shifts, the women embracing more freedom and independence are forced to confront personal choices and challenges which cast shadows over their once cherished dreams.

The cast includes Debi Mazar, Miranda Otto, and Jessica De Gouw, along with Kate Box, Azizi Donnelly, Julian Maroun, Carlos Sanson Jr, Tom Wilson, Sacha Horler, Huw Higginson, Russell Dykstra, Thom Green, Hamish Michael, Krew Boylan, Ngali Shaw, Hazem Shammas, Peter O’Brien, Gemma Ward, and Todd McKenney.

Gracie Otto directed all six episodes from scripts written by Greg Waters, Joan Sauers, Sarah Bassiuoni, and Randa Sayed. The series is produced by Sophia Zachariou, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, and David Jowsey for Bunya Productions. Sue Milliken and Allanah Zitserman, who produced the Ladies in Black feature film, are attached as executive producers, with Louise Smith executive producing for the ABC. It received major production investment from the ABC and is financed with support from the South Australian Film Corporation and Screen NSW. ABC Commercial is managing worldwide distribution.

Ladies in Black will premiere Sunday, June 16 at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.