Darwin set to welcome ‘Deadloch’ as Prime Video greenlights season two

Prime Video is taking crime comedy Deadloch to the top end for its second season.

The streamer announced today that production on new episodes would commence later this year in the Northern Territory with the support of Screen Queensland and Screen Territory.

After solving a series of murders in a once sleepy season Tasmanian town, detective duo Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are back together, this time to investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy, in Darwin.

However, when the bodies of two Top End icons are discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation. Also reprising their roles are Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda and Alicia Gardiner as Cath York, Dulcie’s wife.

Creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan return as writers, while again executive producing alongside Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is back as producer, with Beck Cole and Gracie Otto sharing directing duties.

The announcement comes 12 months after the premiere of the first season, filmed in Hobart in 2022, which went on to win multiple AACTA Awards, including Best Actor in a Comedy for Box, as well as the Equity Ensemble comedy award. Box and Sami are also nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy at the 2024 Logie Awards.

Amazon MGM Studios senior development executive Sarah Christie said the success of the first season was a testament to the “brilliant creative force” of McCartney and McLennan.

“It’s wonderful to be continuing our collaboration with [McCartney and McLennan], Guesswork Television and OK Great Productions, and to bring back our outstanding cast in Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner,” she said.

“We can’t wait to share more from the world of Deadloch with fans around the world.”

Madeleine Sami and Kate Box.

McCartney and McLennan said they were excited for a “sticky, sweaty, and filthy season two”.

“Both of us are thrilled to be teaming up again with comedy angels Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, and Alicia Gardiner and we can’t wait to work with a new bunch of cast members and some massive fucking crocodiles,” they said.

Whyte and Phegan said the new episodes would pick up where season one left off in being “smart, slyly satirical, and flat-out funny”.

“Once again Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video have given us the opportunity to take the Kates’ story to every corner of the planet and our new partners Screen Territory and Screen Queensland have enabled us to leave the puffers behind and head north for the next instalment,” they said.

Deadloch season two is a Prime Video, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions production financed with the assistance of Screen Territory and proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.