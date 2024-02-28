‘Bluey: The Sign’ (Teaser)

Ludo Studio’s 28-minute Bluey special, The Sign, will air on the ABC April 14, 8am.

Making their Bluey debut in the special will be Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton, while Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy.

The regular voice cast of Bluey includes Dave McCormack as Bandit and Melanie Zanetti as Chilli.

The ABC are pitching The Sign as a “major broadcast event”, with Australians to be the first to see the episode worldwide.

Ahead of The Sign, a new regular-length episode, Ghostbasket, will air April 7, 8am.

Both episodes have been written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and directed by Richard Jeffery. ​

Executive producers are Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, and producer Sam Moor.

Bluey is a co-commission between the ABC and BBC Studios, with executive producers Libbie Doherty, ABC head of children and family, and Henrietta Hurford Jones, BBC Studios director of children’s content. Principal production investment comes via BBC Studios, in association with the ABC and Screen Australia.