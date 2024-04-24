Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns opens its doors, announces first tenants

Production company Lone Star Productions, casting agency Platinum Talent Management, AV specialists Wallfly, and business, camera and equipment providers Lemac Film & Digital have secured creative tenancies at Screen Queensland’s new Cairns studio, with the $12.6 million facility now officially open for business.

Lone Star managing director Aaron Fa’Aoso was joined by Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney, Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch, and FNQ Screen Champion and Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt in cutting the ribbon for the studio on Wednesday, following a year-long construction.

Visitors enter the new facility on Wednesday.

Located on a 6,500 square metre site at the corner of Spence and Fearnley Streets, the complex includes a 1,070 square metre sound stage, production offices, editing suites, a sound recording studio, construction, wardrobe facilities, and an events space.

The Queensland Government has allocated an additional $7.95 million over six years for operational costs related to the studio, which can house up to four productions at once. Earlier this week, it was announced that Paramount+’s Australian adaptation of Jersey Shore, titled Aussie Shore, would be the first production to utilise the space, with Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby among those to attend Wednesday’s event.

A sound stage at the site.

The opening was the culmination of a more than six-year journey for Fa’Aoso, a Screen Queensland board member who also served on the Studio Implementation Committee.

He said the “exceptional” studio marked the dawn of a new era for the Far North Queensland screen sector.

“Today, as we celebrate this significant milestone, we lay a solid foundation upon which to build a vibrant future for our industry,” he said.

Some of the facilities available at the new studio.

“Let this be a reminder of the boundless possibilities that lie ahead, and let our shared vision inspire generations to come. Together, we shall continue this incredible journey, fuelled by our unwavering dedication and the promise of a thriving future for the screen industry in Far North Queensland.”

Enoch said there was now “enormous” potential to supercharge Far North Queensland’s reputation as an emerging screen industry powerhouse.

Attendees on Wednesday.

“Not only is the new state-of-the-art Cairns studio primed to generate new jobs and cultural tourism, it’s also an opportunity to elevate unique Far North Queensland stories whilst attracting national and international screen projects,” she said.

Feeney paid tribute to the government for its multi-year commitment to bolstering North Queensland’s vibrant screen industry.

“These studios aren’t just soundstages, they are incubators of creativity, empowerment, and economic growth, poised to propel Queensland’s screen sector to new heights,” she said.