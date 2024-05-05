AFTRS launches virtual production short courses

AFTRS has announced two new virtual production short courses, including a hands-on workshop developed in collaboration with Universal Studio Group and Matchbox Pictures.

Producing for VP and VFX and Volume Studio Fundamentals have been launched in response to the growing demands for upskilling in virtual production techniques, which include computer-generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality, motion capture, and other technologies.

Volume Studio Fundamentals is designed for cinematographers, first assistant directors, directors, and other interested screen practitioners with little or no experience working on a virtual production shoot. Available on June 28 or June 29 at AFTRS in Moore Park, Sydney, the workshop will be taught from a camera team perspective and use an LED Volume. AFTRS and Matchbox Pictures have previously partnered on Intro to Volume Studio Basics courses, upskilling more than 130 industry professionals from more than 40 screen businesses. An Intro to Volume Studio Basics course is being held again next month (May 15).

Producing for VP and VFX will be offered online from June 10 – 30 and provides an introduction for live-action production managers or emerging producers who want to understand scheduling and managing projects using 3D and virtual assets, performance, and production design. Those interested in virtual production, animation, or visual effects (VFX) to learn about foundational 3D concepts, working with virtual assets and inverse workflows.

Volume Studio Fundamentals and Intro to Volume Studio Basics both utilise AFTRS’ Volume Studio, which supports industry-partnered training and degrees, while also providing a space for virtual production research and innovation.

AFTRS head of industry and alumni engagement Robbie Miles said the courses were for filmmakers “ready to adapt and innovate” in the world of virtual production.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of virtual production, upskilling is not just an option; it’s a necessity,” he said.

“That’s why AFTRS has developed a suite of short courses to provide different pathways to training in virtual production.”