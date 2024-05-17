Finch No Worries welcomes Louise Smith as producer/executive producer

After three years at the ABC, Louise Smith has joined independent production company Finch No Worries as a producer/executive producer.

Smith has over 20 years of experience across features and TV, including the ABC telemovie Riot, Nash Edgerton’s The Square, and Tony McNamara’s The Rage in Placid Lake.

Having joined the public broadcaster as an executive producer in May 2021, before going on to serve as commissioning editor, she developed and executive produced Bay of Fires, White Fever, Mother and Son, Significant Others, and upcoming titles Ladies in Black and Plum. She also developed and is an executive producer on the upcoming StudioCanal feature film Kangaroo.

Smith is the sixth member of the Finch No Worries team, which includes managing director Camilla Mazzaferro, head of development Luke Mazzaferro, director and producer Al Hicks, producer Paula DuPre’ Pesmen, and executive producer Rob Galluzzo.

The company, founded in 2022 with offices in Sydney and Los Angeles, is known for its work on documentaries such as A Fire Inside, Machine, Girls Can’t Surf, My Sister Liv, and Quincy.

Earlier this year, it became the first Australian production company to win the Sundance US Grand Jury Prize for Documentary for Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev’s Porcelain War, about three Ukrainian artists who choose to stay behind and fight amid Russia’s invasion of their home country. The film will have its Australian premiere at next month’s Sydney Film Festival.

Smith said taking up the new position was “a no brainer”.

“[Finch No Worries] are telling powerful stories in the documentary world, they are teaming with incredible partners here and across the globe, and they are genuinely lovely people to spend time with,” she said.

“I’ve hit the ground running on two fabulous feature docs and I’m really looking forward to working with Al, Camilla, Luke, and Rob to build up their scripted slate as well. Am excited about the adventures ahead.”

Camilla Mazzaferro described Smith as “a force”.

“She is one of the most respected producers in the industry and we are so thrilled that she has chosen to join the FNW team,” she said.