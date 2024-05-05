‘Rock Island Mysteries’ returns to the Gold Coast for season three

The Gold Coast is again doubling for Rock Island as filming commences on a third season of Nickelodeon International and Network 10 children’s series Rock Island Mysteries.

Set to shoot until late June, the Fremantle Australia production is being supported through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund with the expectation it will support more than 200 jobs for local cast, crew, and creatives and deliver $10 million for the Queensland economy.

The series, which follows the adventures of the heroic Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they work to solve the mysteries of their beloved Rock Island, will make use of the Gold Coast’s Pinnacle Films Studios and The Post Lounge in Brisbane, while also filming on location with local crew.

Season three has the five intrepid teenagers back to their mystery-solving ways after an epic battle defeating an otherworldly presence. These close-knit friends are primed to solve the one mystery that has eluded them – how to bring Taylor’s missing Uncle Charlie home. However, they’re about to face their biggest mystery ever, saving Taylor from a powerful new danger. The cast includes Noah Akhigbe, Izellah Connelly, Ryan Yeates, and Inessa Tan.

The writers room comprises Alix Beane, Rachel Laverty, Marisa Nathar, Trent Roberts, Holly Alexander, Matthew Bon, Gemma Bird Matheson, and Nicky Arnall, along with script producer Jessica Brookman. Directing the episodes are Evan Clarry (block and and block four), Craig Ivin (block two), Harry Lloyd (block three), and Leticia Caceres (block five), while Kelly Son Hing and Kieran Hoyle are producers.

The production will have a dedicated Environmental Sustainability Attachment, co-funded by Fremantle and Screen Queensland, that trains a practitioner as an Environmental Officer. Screen Queensland’s Attachment program has supported two additional attachment positions in the writing and script supervision team.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the series’ third season is being filmed entirely on the Gold Coast.

“This production is also a wonderful investment in Queensland’s up-and-coming screen professionals with several hands-on training opportunities for local creatives,” she said.

Rock Island Mysteries season two premiered in 2023 on Network 10 and across Nickelodeon International channels, with episodes available to stream on 10 Play and Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Season one is streaming on 10 Play and Paramount+ Australia, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Brazil, and Latin America.

Screen Queensland COO Belinda Burns said Nickelodeon’s platform enabled the broadcast of Rock Island Mysteries to offer entertainment and educational value to younger viewers globally, while also showcasing Queensland locations.

“Its return underscores the importance of investing in diverse and engaging programming for children, fostering their imagination and curiosity,” she said.

“It’s particularly important for our younger Australian audiences to be able to access compelling content set in Australia and with a diverse Australian cast.”

Fremantle Australia executive producer and head of drama Brett Popplewell was pleased to be able to return to Queensland for the series.

“We have once again assembled a talented and passionate cast and crew who will bring to life a new season of stories utilising the best that the Gold Coast has to offer,” he said.

“We’re proud of the contribution the series makes to Queensland as a hub for world-class entertainment production, and of the loyal audiences, both young and young at heart, reached through our continued partnership with Paramount Australia and New Zealand and Nickelodeon International.”

Paramount Global managing director and executive vice president, international kids, and family Jules Borkent said Rock Island Mysteries shone brightly at Nickelodeon.

“The series’ third season reflects our dedication to investing in stories from every corner of the world, and we are thrilled to be back on the Gold Coast as we continue our successful collaboration with Network 10, Fremantle Australia and Screen Queensland,” he said.

Rock Island Mysteries season three will air on Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia in 2024.