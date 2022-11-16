Network 10 and Nickelodeon children’s series Rock Island Mysteries has returned to the Gold Coast, with cameras now rolling on the second season.

The series follows Aussie teenager Taylor Young (Alexa Curtis) and her friends, who are driven by a renewed motivation to find Taylor’s missing Uncle Charlie after they reconnected in a mysterious portal to another world. The cast also includes Noah Akhigbe, Izellah Connelly, Ryan Yeates, and Inessa Tan.

The 20-episode second season of the Fremantle Australia production will be filmed across the next five months, supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance program together with major production investment from Screen Australia.

Rock Island Mysteries is produced by series producer Timothy Powell and Jonah Klein of Fremantle Australia, with directors Jovita O’Shaughnessy and Evan Clarry returning along with fellow Queensland creatives, script producer Stephen Vagg, DOP Andrew Conder and casting director Tom McSweeney.

Fremantle Australia head of drama Brett Popplewell said bringing Rock Island Mysteries back to Queensland for a second season was a “real thrill” for the company, adding they couldn’t ask for a better world to set a children’s mystery program.

“The Queensland crews are second-to-none and in a very competitive market, we’re proud to have so many returning crew, as well as some well-established craftspeople joining us.

Behind the scenes on ‘Rock Island Mysteries’.

“This season we’re shooting at Pinnacle Studios in Helensvale where we’re able to access exceptional facilities on both studio stages and spacious, well-appointed offices.”

“The Gold Coast provides us with an astonishing array of unique locations, and we’ll again traverse beaches, quarries, marinas, and use areas on Mt Tamborine in place of Rock Island’s mysterious jungles.”

Screen Queensland CEO Courtney Gibson said the series presented valuable return business from Fremantle Australia, also responsible for Heartbreak High, Neighbours, and Wentworth.

“We’re so pleased to have Rock Island Mysteries back on the Gold Coast,” she said.

“The second season sees the continuation of around 150 Queensland cast and crew jobs and will generate approximately $11.2 million direct spend in the state — delivering a total of over $20 million investment across the life of the franchise so far.

“The continuing partnership between Fremantle, Nickelodeon, Network Ten, and Screen Queensland also supports an illustrious team of Queensland-based key creatives, along with Heads of Department and crew.”

The season two announcement comes after the first season, which is up for Best Children’s Program at the 2022 AACTA Awards, premiered on 10 Shake in May this year and has since screened on Nickelodeon in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., U.S., and around the world.

Rock Island Mysteries season two is set for a 2023 release on Network 10.