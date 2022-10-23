This year’s AACTA Award for Best Film will be a contest between Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, Western Sydney anthology feature Here Out West, and Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ horror Sissy.
After announcing those up for technical craft awards on Thursday, AACTA today unveiled the remaining nominations.
In film, Elvis has notched the most nods at 15, closely followed by Three Thousand Years of Longing and The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, which each have 13.
Luhrmann, Miller and Purcell are each nominated for Best Direction, together with Barlow and Senes and Wright.
Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King has him nominated for Best Lead Actor, vying against Rob Collins for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Joel Edgerton for The Stranger, Idris Elba for Three Thousand Years of Longing and Damon Herriman in Nude Tuesday.
Best Actress sees Purcell up again for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, squaring off against Sissy‘s Aisha Dee, Blaze‘s Julia Savage, Three Thousand Years of Longing‘s Tilda Swinton and Nude Tuesday‘s Jackie van Beek.
The supporting actor category is a contest between Simon Baker (Blaze), Jemaine Clement (Nude Tuesday), Malachi Dower-Roberts (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson), Tom Hanks (Elvis) and Sean Harris (The Stranger), while Jada Alberts (The Stranger), Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Joanna Lumley (Falling for Figaro) and Yael Stone (Blaze) are nominated for supporting actress.
Up for Best Screenplay are Elvis‘ Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner; Nude Tuesday‘s van Beek; The Drover’s Wife’s Purcell; The Stranger‘s Wright and Three Thousand Years of Longing‘s Miller and Augusta Gore.
The prize for Best Indie Film, designed to honour independent and low budget filmmaking (under $2 million), is a race between Sasha Hadden’s A Stitch In Time, Genna Chanelle Hayes’ Akoni, Scott Major’s Darklands, Craig Boreham’s Lonesome, Martin Wilson’s Pieces and Michael Joy’s Smoke Between Trees.
In TV, ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin is out in front with 15 nominations, while Foxtel drama series Love Me and The Twelve have each earned 10.
Mystery Road: Origin and Love Me are both up for Best Drama Series against Heartbreak High, Bump, The Tourist and Wolf Like Me, while The Twelve is up for Best Miniseries, vying with Barons, Savage River, True Colours, and Underbelly: Vanishing Act.
Nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama are Mark Coles Smith up for Mystery Road: Origin, Jamie Dornan for The Tourist, James Majoos for Heartbreak High, Sam Neill for The Twelve and Hugo Weaving for Love Me.
Isla Fisher is nominated for lead actress for Wolf Like Me, with Claudia Karvan for Bump, Kate Mulvany for The Twelve, Tuuli Narkle for Mystery Road: Origin and Bojana Novakovic for Love Me.
Mystery Road: Origin co-stars Daniel Henshall and Steve Bisley will battle for best supporting actor with The Twelve‘s Brendan Cowell, The Tourist‘s Damon Herriman and Heartbreak High‘s Thomas Weatherall.
Best supporting actress sees Hayley McElhinney up for Mystery Road: Origin, Jacqueline McKenzie for Savage River, Heather Mitchell for Love Me, Brooke Satchwell for The Twelve and Magda Szubanski for After the Verdict.
Best Comedy Program is a contest between Aftertaste, Five Bedrooms, Hard Quiz, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, Spicks and Specks, and Summer Love.
Summer Love co-stars – and husband and wife – Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will battle for Best Comedy Performer, against Aftertaste‘s Wayne Blair, Hard Quiz’s Tom Gleeson, Charlie Pickering for The Weekly and Doris Younane for Five Bedrooms.
Up for Best Documentary or Factual Program are Books That Made Us, Burning, Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked, People’s Republic of Mallacoota and The Family Court Murders. Best Factual Entertainment is between Back Roads, Gogglebox Australia, Muster Dogs, Old People’s Home for Teenagers, Who Do You Think You Are? and You Can’t Ask That.
Bluey will vie for Best Children’s Program for the fourth consecutive year, up against First Day, Little J & Big Cuz, MaveriX, Rock Island Mysteries and The PM’s Daughter.
The reinvented digital awards have seen A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Black As, Iggy & Ace, It’s Fine I’m Fine, Jimmy Rees POV and Ozzy Man Reviews nominated for the Best Digital Series or Channel Award.
“The Australian Academy proudly celebrates achievements in all screen mediums and craft and it is a privilege to announce the nominees vying for an AACTA Award,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.
“These nominees represent the freshest and most captivating works that have entertained us from the past year, as determined by Australia’s largest screen community. The broad range of content that has been nominated reflects the vastness of the Australian screen landscape, and the depth of our talent.”
The 2022 AACTA Awards will be presented across two ceremonies at The Hordern in Sydney, on December 5 and December 7. The latter will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm and encored on Fox Docos, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on demand via Foxtel, Binge and AACTA TV.
AACTA members can see all 116 nominated films, TV shows, documentaries, short films, and digital content on AACTA TV.
Round 2 voting to determine the winners opens tomorrow October 24 and closes at 5pm AEDT November 7.
The nominees for the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group are:
TELEVISION
AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program
- Bluey –Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC)
- First Day – Kirsty Stark, Kate Butler – Epic Films and KOJO Studios (ABC)
- Little J & Big Cuz –Ned Lander, Colin South, David Gurney, Alicia Rackett – Ned Lander Media (ABC, NITV, SBS)
- MaveriX – Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas – Brindle Films (ABC, Netflix)
- Rock Island Mysteries – Timothy Powell – Fremantle (Network 10)
- The PM’s Daughter –Tristram Baumber, Willison Alice, Kieran Hoyle – Fremantle (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television
- Heartbreak High (Episode 1) –Simon Ozolins
- Love Me (Episode 4) –Earle Dresner
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Tyson Perkins
- The Tourist (Episode 1) –Ben Wheeler
- The Tourist (Episode 6) –Geoffrey Hall
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer
- Wayne Blair – Aftertaste
- Patrick Brammall – Summer Love
- Harriet Dyer – Summer Love
- Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz
- Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering
- Doris Younane – Five Bedrooms
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Program
- Aftertaste – Rebecca Summerton, Matthew Bate, Erik Thomson, Julie De Fina – Closer Productions (ABC)
- Five Bedrooms – Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Productions (Network 10, Paramount+)
- Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
- Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell –Peter Beck, Beth Hart, Shaun Micallef – ITV Studios Australia (ABC)
- Spicks and Specks –Rachel Millar, Anthony Watt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Summer Love –Wayne Hope, Robyn Butler – Gristmill (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television
- Firebite (Episode 3) – Heather Wallace
- Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Rita Carmody
- Love Me (Episode 4) – Cappi Ireland
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Terri Lamera
- The Twelve (Episode 10) – Xanthe Huebel
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
- Bump (Episode 1) – Geoff Bennett
- Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Gracie Otto
- Love Me (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Dylan River
- The Twelve (Episode 10) – Daniel Nettheim
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
- Books That Made Us (Episode 1) – Sally Aitken
- Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW (Episode 1) – Michael Venables
- Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked (Episode 1) – Helen Barrow
- Who Do You Think You Are? (Episode 4) – Tinzar Lwyn
- You Can’t Ask That (Episode 1) – Kirk Docker
AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program
- Books That Made Us – Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films (ABC)
- Burning – Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Eva Orner, Jonathan Schaerf, Jason Byrne – Propagate Content and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)
- Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW – Anne-Maree Sparkman, Cos Cardone, Luke Tunnecliffe, Becky Taylor – JAM TV (Disney+)
- Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked – Laurie Critchley, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Southern Pictures (ABC)
- People’s Republic of Mallacoota – Lucy Maclaren, Joe Connor, Ken Connor – Renegade Films (ABC)
- The Family Court Murders – Madeleine Hetherton-Miau, Rebecca Barry, Mark Morrissey, Debi Marshall – Media Stockade with Said & Done (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
- Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)
- Heartbreak High – Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle (Netflix)
- Love Me – Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge, Foxtel)
- Mystery Road: Origin – Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (ABC)
- The Tourist – Lisa Scott, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney, – Two Brothers Pictures (Stan)
- Wolf Like Me – Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Abe Forsythe – Made Up Stories and Endeavour Content (Stan)
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television
- Bump (Episode 2) –Ariel Shaw
- Muster Dogs (Episode 1) –John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Nicholas Holmes
- Surviving Summer (Episode 7) –Amelia Ford
- The Twelve (Episode 10) –Mark Perry
AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program
- Eurovision – Australia Decides – Gold Coast 2022 – Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Emily Griggs – Blink TV (SBS)
- LEGO® Masters Australia – David McDonald, Di Yang, AJ Johnson – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
- Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Anthony Watt – BBC Studios Australia and SBS (SBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Fenton Bailey, RuPaul Charles, Cailah Scobie, Amanda Duthie, Nicola Van der Meijden – World of Wonder and Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand Limited (Stan)
- The Dog House Australia – Sarah Thornton, Ciaran Flannery, Samantha De Alwis, Naomi Elkin – Network 10 (Network 10)
- The Voice Australia – Majella Hay, Beth Hart, Chloe Baker – ITV Studios Australia (Seven Network)
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
- Back Roads –Brigid Donovan, Louise Turley – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Gogglebox Australia –David McDonald, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network 10)
- Muster Dogs –Michael Boughen, Monica O’Brien – Ambience Entertainment (ABC)
- Old People’s Home for Teenagers –Debbie Cuell, Tony De La Pena, Paulo Vivan, Brooke Hulsman – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)
- Who Do You Think You Are? –Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (SBS)
- You Can’t Ask That –Frances O’Riordan, Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by Foxtel
- Mark Coles Smith –Mystery Road: Origin
- Jamie Dornan –The Tourist
- James Majoos –Heartbreak High
- Sam Neill –The Twelve
- Hugo Weaving –Love Me
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by Foxtel
- Isla Fisher – Wolf Like Me
- Claudia Karvan – Bump
- Kate Mulvany – The Twelve
- Tuuli Narkle – Mystery Road: Origin
- Bojana Novakovic – Love Me
AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program
- Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel)
- Selling Houses Australia – Nicole Rogers, Caroline Swift, Kam Vurlow, Howard Myers – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel)
- The Cook Up with Adam Liaw – Bruce Walters, Samantha De Alwis – SBS (SBS)
- The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Howard Myers, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)
- The Living Room – Sarah Thornton, Tamara Simoneau, Rachael Brand – Network 10 (Network 10)
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
- Barons – John Molloy, Michael Lawrence, Liz Doran, Justin Davies, Nicholas Cook – 2 Jons, Micanical Media, Fremantle (ABC)
- Savage River – Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Aquarius Films (ABC)
- The Twelve – Hamish Lewis, Ian Collie, Ally Henville, Rob Gibson, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel)
- True Colours – Penny Smallacombe, Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (SBS)
- Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Kerrie Mainwaring, Matt Ford – Screentime (Nine Network)
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television
- Aftertaste (Episode 3) – Benjamin Speed
- Born To Spy (Episode 4) – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Vincent Goodyer
- Savage River (Episode 1) – Bryony Marks
- The PM’s Daughter (Episode 9) – Caitlin Yeo, Basil Hogios
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television
- Firebite (Episode 3) –Amy Baker
- Heartbreak High (Episode 1) –Marni Kornhauser
- Love Me (Episode 4) –Josephine Ford
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Herbert Pinter
- The Tourist (Episode 1) –Scott Bird
AACTA Award for Best Reality Program
- Amazing Race Australia – Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Chris Culvenor, Sophia Mogford – Eureka Productions (Network 10)
- Australian Survivor: Blood V Water – Amelia Fisk, Drina Maruna, Adam Fergusson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10)
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – Ben Ulm, Riima Daher, Alex Mavroidakis, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (Network 10)
- Luxe Listings Sydney – Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Anastassia Gerakis, Jake Hargreaves – Eureka Productions (Amazon Prime Video)
- MasterChef Australia – David Forster, Eoin Maher, Simon Child – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10)
- The Bridge – Amelia Fisk, Lucy Connors, Toby Trappel – Endemol Shine Australia (Paramount+)
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television
- Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Hannah Carroll Chapman
- Love Me (Episode 4) – Adele Vuko
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Timothy Lee, Dylan River
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 6) – Dylan River, Blake Ayshford
- The Twelve (Episode 10) – Sarah Walker
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television
- Aftertaste (Episode 3) – Michael Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown
- Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope
- Savage River (Episode 1) –Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz
- Summer Love (Episode 1) –Scott Findlay
- Troppo (Episode 8) –Joel McLean
AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special
- Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise – Geraldine Hickey, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+)
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy – Ronny Chieng – All Things Comedy and Netflix (Netflix)
- The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Gala Supported by Oxfam – Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Opening Night Comedy AllStars Show – Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Tom Ballard: Enough – Tom Ballard, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+)
- Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out – Tommy Little, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Nikita Agzarian – Guesswork Television (Amazon Prime Video)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Steve Bisley – Mystery Road: Origin
- Brendan Cowell – The Twelve
- Daniel Henshall – Mystery Road: Origin
- Damon Herriman – The Tourist
- Thomas Weatherall – Heartbreak High
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Hayley McElhinney – Mystery Road: Origin
- Jacqueline McKenzie – Savage River
- Heather Mitchell – Love Me
- Brooke Satchwell – The Twelve
- Magda Szubanski – After the Verdict
FILM
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film
- Blaze – Jeremy Rouse
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Mark Wareham
- The Stranger –Sam Chiplin
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –John Seale
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film
- Elvis –Catherine Martin
- Here Out West –Wendy Cork
- Pieces –Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Tess Schofield
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –Kym Barrett
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film presented by Filmology
- Elvis –Baz Luhrmann
- Sissy –Hannah Barlow,Kane Senes
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Leah Purcell
- The Stranger –Thomas M. Wright
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –George Miller
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films
- Blaze –Dany Cooper
- Elvis –Matt Villa,Jonathan Redmond
- Nude Tuesday –Nick Meyers
- The Stranger –Simon Njoo
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –Margaret Sixel
AACTA Award for Best Film
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss – Bazmark
- Here Out West – Sheila Jayadev, Annabel Davis, Bree-Anne Sykes – Co-Curious and Emerald Productions
- Sissy – Lisa Shaunessy, John De Margheriti, Jason Taylor, Bec Janek – Arcadia and DEMS Entertainment
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, Leah Purcell – Oombarra Productions and Bunya Productions
- The Stranger – Rachel Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert – See-Saw Films
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Doug Mitchell, George Miller – Kennedy Miller Mitchell
AACTA Award for Best Indie Film
- A Stitch In Time – Sasha Hadden (Dir.) – Hadden Motion Pictures
- Akoni – Genna Chanelle Hayes (Dir.) – One World Creative
- Darklands – Scott Major (Dir.),Sarah Mayberry, Christopher Gist, Shane Isheev – Small Cow Productions
- Lonesome – Craig Boreham (Dir.), Ben Ferris, Dean Francis, Ulysses Oliver – Breathless Films and JJ Splice Films
- Pieces – Martin Wilson (Dir.), Nicole Ferraro – Third Storey Pictures
- Smoke Between Trees – Michael Joy (Dir.), Mieke van Opstal – Sensation Philosophy
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
- Joel Edgerton – The Stranger
- Idris Elba – Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Damon Herriman – Nude Tuesday
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
- Aisha Dee – Sissy
- Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
- Julia Savage – Blaze
- Tilda Swinton – Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Jackie van Beek – Nude Tuesday
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film
- A Stitch In Time –Angela Little
- Elvis –Elliott Wheeler
- Falling For Figaro –Cezary Skubiszewski
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Salliana Seven Campbell
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –Tom Holkenborg
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn
- Interceptor – George Liddle
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Sam Hobbs
- The Stranger – Leah Popple
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Roger Ford
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner
- Nude Tuesday – Jackie van Beek
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Leah Purcell
- The Stranger – Thomas M. Wright
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – George Miller,Augusta Gore
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film
- Bosch & Rockit –Angus Robertson, Sam Hayward, Scott Mulready, Leah Katz, Cameron Grant, Les Fiddess
- Elvis –David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Les Fiddess
- The Stranger –Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Robert Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, Yulia Akerholt, James Ashton
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
- Simon Baker –Blaze
- Jemaine Clement –Nude Tuesday
- Malachi Dower-Roberts –The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
- Tom Hanks –Elvis
- Sean Harris –The Stranger
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
- Jada Alberts –The Stranger
- Jessica De Gouw –The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
- Olivia DeJonge –Elvis
- Joanna Lumley –Falling For Figaro
- Yael Stone –Blaze
SHORT FILM NOMINEES
AACTA Award for Best Short Film
- Finding Jedda – Tanith Glynn-Maloney – Since1788 Productions, Unless Pictures, Orange Entertainment Co
- Giants – Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile – Flywheel Pictures
- Hatchback – Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, Jon Grosland – Sugarland Productions
- Stonefish – Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar – The Missing Letter Production
- The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini
- Voice Activated – Liam Heyen, Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos – Mad Ones Films & Spaceboy Productions
DOCUMENTARY
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary
- A Fire Inside –Josh Flavell
- Anonymous Club –Danny Cohen
- Facing Monsters –Rick Rifici
- Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds –Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Daniel Stoupin, Pete West
AACTA Award for Best Documentary
- Ablaze – Alec Morgan (Dir.), Tiriki Onus (Dir.), Tom Zubrycki – Ablaze Productions
- Clean – Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton – Walking Fish Productions & Good Thing Productions
- Everybody’s Oma – Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley – Oma’s Applesauce Productions
- Franklin – Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen – Rock Island Bend Productions
- Ithaka – Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant – Shipton House
- River – Jennifer Peedom (Dir.), Joseph Nizeti, Jo-anne McGowan, John Smithson – Stranger Than Fiction Films
AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary
- Ablaze –Tony Stevens
- Clean –Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod
- Franklin –Kasimir Burgess,Johanna Scott
- River –Simon Njoo
- We Were Once Kids –Shannon Swan
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary
- A Fire Inside –Matteo Zingales
- Age of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution –Dale Cornelius
- Facing Monsters –Tim Count
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Hilton Mowday
- River –Piers Burbrook de Vere, William Barton, Richard Tognetti
AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary
- A Fire Inside –Luke Mynott
- Facing Monsters –Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton
- Franklin –Emma Bortignon, Simon Rosenberg, Christopher Kamen
- River –Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie
- Unseen Skies –Blair Slater, Mick Boraso, Cameron Grant, Sam Hayward
DIGITAL
AACTA Award for Best Digital Series or Channel
- A Beginner’s Guide to Grief – Renee Mao, Julie Byrne, Kate Butler, Linda Ujuk, Anna Lindner
- Black As – Joseph Smith, Dino Wanybarrngu, Chico Wanybarrnga, Jerome Lilypiyana, David Batty
- Iggy & Ace – A.B Morrison, Monica Zanetti, Melissa Kelly, Hannah Ngo
- It’s Fine I’m Fine – Clare Delaney, Iain Crittenden, Florence Tourbier, Stef Smith
- Jimmy Rees POV – Jimmy Rees
- Ozzy Man Reviews – Ethan Marrell
AACTA Award for Best Digital Short Video
- Dr. Karl – Daddy Long Legs
- Tanya Hennessy – Halloween Knockoffs
- Kirsten Banks – Sound From A Black Hole
- Ozzy Man Reviews – Stress
- Ryan Cauchi – Tales From The Dark Web: Moira Hill – Chapter 1
- Millie Ford – The Silence Is So Loud
OTHER
AACTA Award for Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks
- Elvis –Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Heartbreak High –Amanda Mitchell
- Love Me –Nathan Lloyd
- The Stranger –Anousha Zarkesh
- The Twelve –Kirsty McGregor
AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK
- Elvis –Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Gold –Jennifer Lamphee
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –Lesley Vanderwalt
- Wyrmwood: Apocalypse –Rachel Scane, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McClorey
AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation
- DC League of Super-Pets –Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Etienne Marc – Animal Logic
- Elvis –Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond – Warner Bros. Pictures
- Spider-Man: No Way Home –Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard – Luma Pictures
- Thor: Love and Thunder –Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope – Rising Sun Pictures
- Three Thousand Years of Longing –Jason Bath, Paul Butterworth, Chris Spry, Alastair Stephen, Roy Malhi, Chris Davies – Fin Design + Effects