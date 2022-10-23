This year’s AACTA Award for Best Film will be a contest between Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, Western Sydney anthology feature Here Out West, and Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ horror Sissy.

After announcing those up for technical craft awards on Thursday, AACTA today unveiled the remaining nominations.

In film, Elvis has notched the most nods at 15, closely followed by Three Thousand Years of Longing and The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, which each have 13.

Luhrmann, Miller and Purcell are each nominated for Best Direction, together with Barlow and Senes and Wright.

Austin Butler’s portrayal of the King has him nominated for Best Lead Actor, vying against Rob Collins for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, Joel Edgerton for The Stranger, Idris Elba for Three Thousand Years of Longing and Damon Herriman in Nude Tuesday.

Best Actress sees Purcell up again for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson, squaring off against Sissy‘s Aisha Dee, Blaze‘s Julia Savage, Three Thousand Years of Longing‘s Tilda Swinton and Nude Tuesday‘s Jackie van Beek.

The supporting actor category is a contest between Simon Baker (Blaze), Jemaine Clement (Nude Tuesday), Malachi Dower-Roberts (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson), Tom Hanks (Elvis) and Sean Harris (The Stranger), while Jada Alberts (The Stranger), Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Joanna Lumley (Falling for Figaro) and Yael Stone (Blaze) are nominated for supporting actress.

Up for Best Screenplay are Elvis‘ Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner; Nude Tuesday‘s van Beek; The Drover’s Wife’s Purcell; The Stranger‘s Wright and Three Thousand Years of Longing‘s Miller and Augusta Gore.

The prize for Best Indie Film, designed to honour independent and low budget filmmaking (under $2 million), is a race between Sasha Hadden’s A Stitch In Time, Genna Chanelle Hayes’ Akoni, Scott Major’s Darklands, Craig Boreham’s Lonesome, Martin Wilson’s Pieces and Michael Joy’s Smoke Between Trees.

In TV, ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin is out in front with 15 nominations, while Foxtel drama series Love Me and The Twelve have each earned 10.

Mystery Road: Origin and Love Me are both up for Best Drama Series against Heartbreak High, Bump, The Tourist and Wolf Like Me, while The Twelve is up for Best Miniseries, vying with Barons, Savage River, True Colours, and Underbelly: Vanishing Act.

Nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama are Mark Coles Smith up for Mystery Road: Origin, Jamie Dornan for The Tourist, James Majoos for Heartbreak High, Sam Neill for The Twelve and Hugo Weaving for Love Me.

Isla Fisher is nominated for lead actress for Wolf Like Me, with Claudia Karvan for Bump, Kate Mulvany for The Twelve, Tuuli Narkle for Mystery Road: Origin and Bojana Novakovic for Love Me.

Mystery Road: Origin co-stars Daniel Henshall and Steve Bisley will battle for best supporting actor with The Twelve‘s Brendan Cowell, The Tourist‘s Damon Herriman and Heartbreak High‘s Thomas Weatherall.

Best supporting actress sees Hayley McElhinney up for Mystery Road: Origin, Jacqueline McKenzie for Savage River, Heather Mitchell for Love Me, Brooke Satchwell for The Twelve and Magda Szubanski for After the Verdict.

Best Comedy Program is a contest between Aftertaste, Five Bedrooms, Hard Quiz, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, Spicks and Specks, and Summer Love.

Summer Love co-stars – and husband and wife – Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will battle for Best Comedy Performer, against Aftertaste‘s Wayne Blair, Hard Quiz’s Tom Gleeson, Charlie Pickering for The Weekly and Doris Younane for Five Bedrooms.

Up for Best Documentary or Factual Program are Books That Made Us, Burning, Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked, People’s Republic of Mallacoota and The Family Court Murders. Best Factual Entertainment is between Back Roads, Gogglebox Australia, Muster Dogs, Old People’s Home for Teenagers, Who Do You Think You Are? and You Can’t Ask That.

Bluey will vie for Best Children’s Program for the fourth consecutive year, up against First Day, Little J & Big Cuz, MaveriX, Rock Island Mysteries and The PM’s Daughter.

The reinvented digital awards have seen A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, Black As, Iggy & Ace, It’s Fine I’m Fine, Jimmy Rees POV and Ozzy Man Reviews nominated for the Best Digital Series or Channel Award.

“The Australian Academy proudly celebrates achievements in all screen mediums and craft and it is a privilege to announce the nominees vying for an AACTA Award,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“These nominees represent the freshest and most captivating works that have entertained us from the past year, as determined by Australia’s largest screen community. The broad range of content that has been nominated reflects the vastness of the Australian screen landscape, and the depth of our talent.”

The 2022 AACTA Awards will be presented across two ceremonies at The Hordern in Sydney, on December 5 and December 7. The latter will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm and encored on Fox Docos, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on demand via Foxtel, Binge and AACTA TV.

AACTA members can see all 116 nominated films, TV shows, documentaries, short films, and digital content on AACTA TV.

Round 2 voting to determine the winners opens tomorrow October 24 and closes at 5pm AEDT November 7.

The nominees for the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group are:

TELEVISION

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program

Bluey –Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC)

–Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC) First Day – Kirsty Stark, Kate Butler – Epic Films and KOJO Studios (ABC)

– Kirsty Stark, Kate Butler – Epic Films and KOJO Studios (ABC) Little J & Big Cuz –Ned Lander, Colin South, David Gurney, Alicia Rackett – Ned Lander Media (ABC, NITV, SBS)

–Ned Lander, Colin South, David Gurney, Alicia Rackett – Ned Lander Media (ABC, NITV, SBS) MaveriX – Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas – Brindle Films (ABC, Netflix)

– Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas – Brindle Films (ABC, Netflix) Rock Island Mysteries – Timothy Powell – Fremantle (Network 10)

– Timothy Powell – Fremantle (Network 10) The PM’s Daughter –Tristram Baumber, Willison Alice, Kieran Hoyle – Fremantle (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

Heartbreak High (Episode 1) –Simon Ozolins

(Episode 1) –Simon Ozolins Love Me (Episode 4) –Earle Dresner

(Episode 4) –Earle Dresner Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Tyson Perkins

(Episode 3) –Tyson Perkins The Tourist (Episode 1) –Ben Wheeler

(Episode 1) –Ben Wheeler The Tourist (Episode 6) –Geoffrey Hall

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

Wayne Blair – Aftertaste

– Aftertaste Patrick Brammall – Summer Love

– Summer Love Harriet Dyer – Summer Love

– Summer Love Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

– Hard Quiz Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering

– The Weekly with Charlie Pickering Doris Younane – Five Bedrooms

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Program

Aftertaste – Rebecca Summerton, Matthew Bate, Erik Thomson, Julie De Fina – Closer Productions (ABC)

– Rebecca Summerton, Matthew Bate, Erik Thomson, Julie De Fina – Closer Productions (ABC) Five Bedrooms – Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Productions (Network 10, Paramount+)

– Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Productions (Network 10, Paramount+) Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

– Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC) S haun Micallef’s Mad as Hell –Peter Beck, Beth Hart, Shaun Micallef – ITV Studios Australia (ABC)

–Peter Beck, Beth Hart, Shaun Micallef – ITV Studios Australia (ABC) Spicks and Specks –Rachel Millar, Anthony Watt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

–Rachel Millar, Anthony Watt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Summer Love –Wayne Hope, Robyn Butler – Gristmill (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

Firebite (Episode 3) – Heather Wallace

(Episode 3) – Heather Wallace Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Rita Carmody

(Episode 1) – Rita Carmody Love Me (Episode 4) – Cappi Ireland

(Episode 4) – Cappi Ireland Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Terri Lamera

(Episode 3) – Terri Lamera The Twelve (Episode 10) – Xanthe Huebel

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Bump (Episode 1) – Geoff Bennett

(Episode 1) – Geoff Bennett Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Gracie Otto

(Episode 1) – Gracie Otto Love Me (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

(Episode 4) – Emma Freeman Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Dylan River

(Episode 3) – Dylan River The Twelve (Episode 10) – Daniel Nettheim

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Books That Made Us (Episode 1) – Sally Aitken

(Episode 1) – Sally Aitken Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW (Episode 1) – Michael Venables

(Episode 1) – Michael Venables Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked (Episode 1) – Helen Barrow

(Episode 1) – Helen Barrow Who Do You Think You Are? (Episode 4) – Tinzar Lwyn

(Episode 4) – Tinzar Lwyn You Can’t Ask That (Episode 1) – Kirk Docker

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program

Books That Made Us – Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films (ABC)

– Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films (ABC) Burning – Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Eva Orner, Jonathan Schaerf, Jason Byrne – Propagate Content and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)

– Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Eva Orner, Jonathan Schaerf, Jason Byrne – Propagate Content and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video) Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW – Anne-Maree Sparkman, Cos Cardone, Luke Tunnecliffe, Becky Taylor – JAM TV (Disney+)

– Anne-Maree Sparkman, Cos Cardone, Luke Tunnecliffe, Becky Taylor – JAM TV (Disney+) Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked – Laurie Critchley, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Southern Pictures (ABC)

– Laurie Critchley, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Southern Pictures (ABC) People’s Republic of Mallacoota – Lucy Maclaren, Joe Connor, Ken Connor – Renegade Films (ABC)

– Lucy Maclaren, Joe Connor, Ken Connor – Renegade Films (ABC) The Family Court Murders – Madeleine Hetherton-Miau, Rebecca Barry, Mark Morrissey, Debi Marshall – Media Stockade with Said & Done (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)

– Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan) Heartbreak High – Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle (Netflix)

– Carly Heaton, Sarah Freeman – Fremantle (Netflix) Love Me – Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge, Foxtel)

– Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks, Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge, Foxtel) Mystery Road: Origin – Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (ABC)

– Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (ABC) The Tourist – Lisa Scott, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney, – Two Brothers Pictures (Stan)

– Lisa Scott, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Christopher Aird, Chris Sweeney, – Two Brothers Pictures (Stan) Wolf Like Me – Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Abe Forsythe – Made Up Stories and Endeavour Content (Stan)

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

Bump (Episode 2) –Ariel Shaw

(Episode 2) –Ariel Shaw Muster Dogs (Episode 1) –John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain

(Episode 1) –John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Nicholas Holmes

(Episode 3) –Nicholas Holmes Surviving Summer (Episode 7) –Amelia Ford

(Episode 7) –Amelia Ford The Twelve (Episode 10) –Mark Perry

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

Eurovision – Australia Decides – Gold Coast 2022 – Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Emily Griggs – Blink TV (SBS)

– Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Emily Griggs – Blink TV (SBS) LEGO® Masters Australia – David McDonald, Di Yang, AJ Johnson – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

– David McDonald, Di Yang, AJ Johnson – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network) Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Anthony Watt – BBC Studios Australia and SBS (SBS)

– Lucy De Luca, Anthony Watt – BBC Studios Australia and SBS (SBS) RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Fenton Bailey, RuPaul Charles, Cailah Scobie, Amanda Duthie, Nicola Van der Meijden – World of Wonder and Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand Limited (Stan)

– Fenton Bailey, RuPaul Charles, Cailah Scobie, Amanda Duthie, Nicola Van der Meijden – World of Wonder and Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand Limited (Stan) The Dog House Australia – Sarah Thornton, Ciaran Flannery, Samantha De Alwis, Naomi Elkin – Network 10 (Network 10)

– Sarah Thornton, Ciaran Flannery, Samantha De Alwis, Naomi Elkin – Network 10 (Network 10) The Voice Australia – Majella Hay, Beth Hart, Chloe Baker – ITV Studios Australia (Seven Network)

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Back Roads –Brigid Donovan, Louise Turley – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

–Brigid Donovan, Louise Turley – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Gogglebox Australia –David McDonald, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network 10)

–David McDonald, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network 10) Muster Dogs –Michael Boughen, Monica O’Brien – Ambience Entertainment (ABC)

–Michael Boughen, Monica O’Brien – Ambience Entertainment (ABC) Old People’s Home for Teenagers –Debbie Cuell, Tony De La Pena, Paulo Vivan, Brooke Hulsman – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)

–Debbie Cuell, Tony De La Pena, Paulo Vivan, Brooke Hulsman – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC) Who Do You Think You Are? –Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (SBS)

–Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (SBS) You Can’t Ask That –Frances O’Riordan, Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by Foxtel

Mark Coles Smith –Mystery Road: Origin

–Mystery Road: Origin Jamie Dornan –The Tourist

–The Tourist James Majoos –Heartbreak High

–Heartbreak High Sam Neill –The Twelve

–The Twelve Hugo Weaving –Love Me

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by Foxtel

Isla Fisher – Wolf Like Me

– Wolf Like Me Claudia Karvan – Bump

– Bump Kate Mulvany – The Twelve

– The Twelve Tuuli Narkle – Mystery Road: Origin

– Mystery Road: Origin Bojana Novakovic – Love Me

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

– Gill Lomas – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel)

– Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel) Selling Houses Australia – Nicole Rogers, Caroline Swift, Kam Vurlow, Howard Myers – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel)

– Nicole Rogers, Caroline Swift, Kam Vurlow, Howard Myers – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel) The Cook Up with Adam Liaw – Bruce Walters, Samantha De Alwis – SBS (SBS)

– Bruce Walters, Samantha De Alwis – SBS (SBS) The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Howard Myers, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)

– Alenka Henry, Howard Myers, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel) The Living Room – Sarah Thornton, Tamara Simoneau, Rachael Brand – Network 10 (Network 10)

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Barons – John Molloy, Michael Lawrence, Liz Doran, Justin Davies, Nicholas Cook – 2 Jons, Micanical Media, Fremantle (ABC)

John Molloy, Michael Lawrence, Liz Doran, Justin Davies, Nicholas Cook – 2 Jons, Micanical Media, Fremantle (ABC) Savage River – Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Aquarius Films (ABC)

Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford – Aquarius Films (ABC) The Twelve – Hamish Lewis, Ian Collie, Ally Henville, Rob Gibson, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel)

Hamish Lewis, Ian Collie, Ally Henville, Rob Gibson, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger Productions (Binge, Foxtel) True Colours – Penny Smallacombe, Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (SBS)

Penny Smallacombe, Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey – Bunya Productions (SBS) Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Kerrie Mainwaring, Matt Ford – Screentime (Nine Network)

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

Aftertaste (Episode 3) – Benjamin Speed

(Episode 3) – Benjamin Speed Born To Spy (Episode 4) – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg

(Episode 4) – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Vincent Goodyer

(Episode 3) – Vincent Goodyer Savage River (Episode 1) – Bryony Marks

(Episode 1) – Bryony Marks The PM’s Daughter (Episode 9) – Caitlin Yeo, Basil Hogios

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

Firebite (Episode 3) –Amy Baker

(Episode 3) –Amy Baker Heartbreak High (Episode 1) –Marni Kornhauser

(Episode 1) –Marni Kornhauser Love Me (Episode 4) –Josephine Ford

(Episode 4) –Josephine Ford Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Herbert Pinter

(Episode 3) –Herbert Pinter The Tourist (Episode 1) –Scott Bird

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

Amazing Race Australia – Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Chris Culvenor, Sophia Mogford – Eureka Productions (Network 10)

Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Chris Culvenor, Sophia Mogford – Eureka Productions (Network 10) Australian Survivor: Blood V Water – Amelia Fisk, Drina Maruna, Adam Fergusson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10)

Amelia Fisk, Drina Maruna, Adam Fergusson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10) I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – Ben Ulm, Riima Daher, Alex Mavroidakis, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (Network 10)

Ben Ulm, Riima Daher, Alex Mavroidakis, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (Network 10) Luxe Listings Sydney – Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Anastassia Gerakis, Jake Hargreaves – Eureka Productions (Amazon Prime Video)

Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Anastassia Gerakis, Jake Hargreaves – Eureka Productions (Amazon Prime Video) MasterChef Australia – David Forster, Eoin Maher, Simon Child – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10)

David Forster, Eoin Maher, Simon Child – Endemol Shine Australia (Network 10) The Bridge – Amelia Fisk, Lucy Connors, Toby Trappel – Endemol Shine Australia (Paramount+)

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

Heartbreak High (Episode 1) – Hannah Carroll Chapman

(Episode 1) – Hannah Carroll Chapman Love Me (Episode 4) – Adele Vuko

(Episode 4) – Adele Vuko Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) – Timothy Lee, Dylan River

(Episode 3) – Timothy Lee, Dylan River Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 6) – Dylan River, Blake Ayshford

(Episode 6) – Dylan River, Blake Ayshford The Twelve (Episode 10) – Sarah Walker

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

Aftertaste (Episode 3) – Michael Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown

(Episode 3) – Michael Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown Mystery Road: Origin (Episode 3) –Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope

(Episode 3) –Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope Savage River (Episode 1) –Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz

(Episode 1) –Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz Summer Love (Episode 1) –Scott Findlay

(Episode 1) –Scott Findlay Troppo (Episode 8) –Joel McLean

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise – Geraldine Hickey, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+)

Geraldine Hickey, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+) Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy – Ronny Chieng – All Things Comedy and Netflix (Netflix)

Ronny Chieng – All Things Comedy and Netflix (Netflix) The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Gala Supported by Oxfam – Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Opening Night Comedy AllStars Show – Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

Various Performers, Rachel Millar, Kellie Williams, Susan Provan, Claire Hammond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Tom Ballard: Enough – Tom Ballard, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+)

Tom Ballard, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television (Paramount+) Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out – Tommy Little, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Nikita Agzarian – Guesswork Television (Amazon Prime Video)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Steve Bisley – Mystery Road: Origin

– Mystery Road: Origin Brendan Cowell – The Twelve

– The Twelve Daniel Henshall – Mystery Road: Origin

– Mystery Road: Origin Damon Herriman – The Tourist

– The Tourist Thomas Weatherall – Heartbreak High

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Hayley McElhinney – Mystery Road: Origin

– Mystery Road: Origin Jacqueline McKenzie – Savage River

– Savage River Heather Mitchell – Love Me

– Love Me Brooke Satchwell – The Twelve

– The Twelve Magda Szubanski – After the Verdict

FILM

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

Blaze – Jeremy Rouse

– Jeremy Rouse Elvis – Mandy Walker

– Mandy Walker The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Mark Wareham

–Mark Wareham The Stranger –Sam Chiplin

–Sam Chiplin Three Thousand Years of Longing –John Seale

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

Elvis –Catherine Martin

–Catherine Martin Here Out West –Wendy Cork

–Wendy Cork Pieces –Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe

–Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Tess Schofield

–Tess Schofield Three Thousand Years of Longing –Kym Barrett

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film presented by Filmology

Elvis –Baz Luhrmann

–Baz Luhrmann Sissy –Hannah Barlow,Kane Senes

–Hannah Barlow,Kane Senes The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Leah Purcell

–Leah Purcell The Stranger –Thomas M. Wright

–Thomas M. Wright Three Thousand Years of Longing –George Miller

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films

Blaze –Dany Cooper

–Dany Cooper Elvis –Matt Villa,Jonathan Redmond

–Matt Villa,Jonathan Redmond Nude Tuesday –Nick Meyers

–Nick Meyers The Stranger –Simon Njoo

–Simon Njoo Three Thousand Years of Longing –Margaret Sixel

AACTA Award for Best Film

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss – Bazmark

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss – Bazmark Here Out West – Sheila Jayadev, Annabel Davis, Bree-Anne Sykes – Co-Curious and Emerald Productions

Sheila Jayadev, Annabel Davis, Bree-Anne Sykes – Co-Curious and Emerald Productions Sissy – Lisa Shaunessy, John De Margheriti, Jason Taylor, Bec Janek – Arcadia and DEMS Entertainment

Lisa Shaunessy, John De Margheriti, Jason Taylor, Bec Janek – Arcadia and DEMS Entertainment The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, Leah Purcell – Oombarra Productions and Bunya Productions

Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin, Leah Purcell – Oombarra Productions and Bunya Productions The Stranger – Rachel Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert – See-Saw Films

Rachel Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert – See-Saw Films Three Thousand Years of Longing – Doug Mitchell, George Miller – Kennedy Miller Mitchell

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

A Stitch In Time – Sasha Hadden (Dir.) – Hadden Motion Pictures

Sasha Hadden (Dir.) – Hadden Motion Pictures Akoni – Genna Chanelle Hayes (Dir.) – One World Creative

Genna Chanelle Hayes (Dir.) – One World Creative Darklands – Scott Major (Dir.),Sarah Mayberry, Christopher Gist, Shane Isheev – Small Cow Productions

Scott Major (Dir.),Sarah Mayberry, Christopher Gist, Shane Isheev – Small Cow Productions Lonesome – Craig Boreham (Dir.), Ben Ferris, Dean Francis, Ulysses Oliver – Breathless Films and JJ Splice Films

Craig Boreham (Dir.), Ben Ferris, Dean Francis, Ulysses Oliver – Breathless Films and JJ Splice Films Pieces – Martin Wilson (Dir.), Nicole Ferraro – Third Storey Pictures

Martin Wilson (Dir.), Nicole Ferraro – Third Storey Pictures Smoke Between Trees – Michael Joy (Dir.), Mieke van Opstal – Sensation Philosophy

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Austin Butler – Elvis

– Elvis Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

– The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

– The Stranger Idris Elba – Three Thousand Years of Longing

– Three Thousand Years of Longing Damon Herriman – Nude Tuesday

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Aisha Dee – Sissy

– Sissy Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

– The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Julia Savage – Blaze

– Blaze Tilda Swinton – Three Thousand Years of Longing

– Three Thousand Years of Longing Jackie van Beek – Nude Tuesday

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

A Stitch In Time –Angela Little

–Angela Little Elvis –Elliott Wheeler

–Elliott Wheeler Falling For Figaro –Cezary Skubiszewski

–Cezary Skubiszewski The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Salliana Seven Campbell

–Salliana Seven Campbell Three Thousand Years of Longing –Tom Holkenborg

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn

– Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn Interceptor – George Liddle

– George Liddle The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Sam Hobbs

– Sam Hobbs The Stranger – Leah Popple

– Leah Popple Three Thousand Years of Longing – Roger Ford

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner

– Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner Nude Tuesday – Jackie van Beek

– Jackie van Beek The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Leah Purcell

– Leah Purcell The Stranger – Thomas M. Wright

– Thomas M. Wright Three Thousand Years of Longing – George Miller,Augusta Gore

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

Bosch & Rockit –Angus Robertson, Sam Hayward, Scott Mulready, Leah Katz, Cameron Grant, Les Fiddess

–Angus Robertson, Sam Hayward, Scott Mulready, Leah Katz, Cameron Grant, Les Fiddess Elvis –David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

–David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Les Fiddess

–Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Les Fiddess The Stranger –Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes

–Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes Three Thousand Years of Longing – Robert Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, Yulia Akerholt, James Ashton

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Simon Baker –Blaze

–Blaze Jemaine Clement –Nude Tuesday

–Nude Tuesday Malachi Dower-Roberts –The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

–The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Tom Hanks –Elvis

–Elvis Sean Harris –The Stranger

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Jada Alberts –The Stranger

–The Stranger Jessica De Gouw –The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

–The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson Olivia DeJonge –Elvis

–Elvis Joanna Lumley –Falling For Figaro

–Falling For Figaro Yael Stone –Blaze

SHORT FILM NOMINEES

AACTA Award for Best Short Film

Finding Jedda – Tanith Glynn-Maloney – Since1788 Productions, Unless Pictures, Orange Entertainment Co

Tanith Glynn-Maloney – Since1788 Productions, Unless Pictures, Orange Entertainment Co Giants – Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile – Flywheel Pictures

Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile – Flywheel Pictures Hatchback – Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, Jon Grosland – Sugarland Productions

Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, Jon Grosland – Sugarland Productions Stonefish – Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar – The Missing Letter Production

Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar – The Missing Letter Production The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini

Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini Voice Activated – Liam Heyen, Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos – Mad Ones Films & Spaceboy Productions

DOCUMENTARY

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary

A Fire Inside –Josh Flavell

–Josh Flavell Anonymous Club –Danny Cohen

–Danny Cohen Facing Monsters –Rick Rifici

–Rick Rifici Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds –Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson

–Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Daniel Stoupin, Pete West

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

Ablaze – Alec Morgan (Dir.), Tiriki Onus (Dir.), Tom Zubrycki – Ablaze Productions

Alec Morgan (Dir.), Tiriki Onus (Dir.), Tom Zubrycki – Ablaze Productions Clean – Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton – Walking Fish Productions & Good Thing Productions

Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton – Walking Fish Productions & Good Thing Productions Everybody’s Oma – Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley – Oma’s Applesauce Productions

Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley – Oma’s Applesauce Productions Franklin – Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen – Rock Island Bend Productions

Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen – Rock Island Bend Productions Ithaka – Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant – Shipton House

Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant – Shipton House River – Jennifer Peedom (Dir.), Joseph Nizeti, Jo-anne McGowan, John Smithson – Stranger Than Fiction Films

AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary

Ablaze –Tony Stevens

–Tony Stevens Clean –Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod

–Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod Franklin –Kasimir Burgess,Johanna Scott

–Kasimir Burgess,Johanna Scott River –Simon Njoo

–Simon Njoo We Were Once Kids –Shannon Swan

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary

A Fire Inside –Matteo Zingales

–Matteo Zingales Age of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution –Dale Cornelius

–Dale Cornelius Facing Monsters –Tim Count

–Tim Count Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Hilton Mowday

– Hilton Mowday River –Piers Burbrook de Vere, William Barton, Richard Tognetti

AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary

A Fire Inside –Luke Mynott

–Luke Mynott Facing Monsters –Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton

–Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton Franklin –Emma Bortignon, Simon Rosenberg, Christopher Kamen

–Emma Bortignon, Simon Rosenberg, Christopher Kamen River –Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie

–Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie Unseen Skies –Blair Slater, Mick Boraso, Cameron Grant, Sam Hayward

DIGITAL

AACTA Award for Best Digital Series or Channel

A Beginner’s Guide to Grief – Renee Mao, Julie Byrne, Kate Butler, Linda Ujuk, Anna Lindner

– Renee Mao, Julie Byrne, Kate Butler, Linda Ujuk, Anna Lindner Black As – Joseph Smith, Dino Wanybarrngu, Chico Wanybarrnga, Jerome Lilypiyana, David Batty

Joseph Smith, Dino Wanybarrngu, Chico Wanybarrnga, Jerome Lilypiyana, David Batty Iggy & Ace – A.B Morrison, Monica Zanetti, Melissa Kelly, Hannah Ngo

– A.B Morrison, Monica Zanetti, Melissa Kelly, Hannah Ngo It’s Fine I’m Fine – Clare Delaney, Iain Crittenden, Florence Tourbier, Stef Smith

– Clare Delaney, Iain Crittenden, Florence Tourbier, Stef Smith Jimmy Rees POV – Jimmy Rees

– Jimmy Rees Ozzy Man Reviews – Ethan Marrell

AACTA Award for Best Digital Short Video

Dr. Karl – Daddy Long Legs

Daddy Long Legs Tanya Hennessy – Halloween Knockoffs

Halloween Knockoffs Kirsten Banks – Sound From A Black Hole

Sound From A Black Hole Ozzy Man Reviews – Stress

Stress Ryan Cauchi – Tales From The Dark Web: Moira Hill – Chapter 1

Tales From The Dark Web: Moira Hill – Chapter 1 Millie Ford – The Silence Is So Loud

OTHER



AACTA Award for Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks

Elvis –Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

–Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian Heartbreak High –Amanda Mitchell

–Amanda Mitchell Love Me –Nathan Lloyd

–Nathan Lloyd The Stranger –Anousha Zarkesh

–Anousha Zarkesh The Twelve –Kirsty McGregor

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

Elvis –Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

–Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas Gold –Jennifer Lamphee

–Jennifer Lamphee The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson –Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee

–Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee Three Thousand Years of Longing –Lesley Vanderwalt

–Lesley Vanderwalt Wyrmwood: Apocalypse –Rachel Scane, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McClorey

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation

DC League of Super-Pets –Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Etienne Marc – Animal Logic

–Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Etienne Marc – Animal Logic Elvis –Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond – Warner Bros. Pictures

–Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond – Warner Bros. Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home –Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard – Luma Pictures

–Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard – Luma Pictures Thor: Love and Thunder –Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope – Rising Sun Pictures

–Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope – Rising Sun Pictures Three Thousand Years of Longing –Jason Bath, Paul Butterworth, Chris Spry, Alastair Stephen, Roy Malhi, Chris Davies – Fin Design + Effects