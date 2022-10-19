AACTA has announced the nominees for its technical craft awards, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis leading the charge in film, nominated in all nine categories, while Mystery Road: Origin is ahead in television with six nods.

Other decorated films include Three Thousand Years of Longing, with eight nominations, The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson with six, and The Stranger with five. In TV, Heartbreak High and Love Me have each scored four nods, and The Twelve three.

River, previously announced as in the running for Best Documentary, picked up a further three nominations today across the doc categories, alongside A Fire Inside and Facing Monsters.

Among this year’s pool of technical craft nominees are several industry titans, including Oscar winners in costume and production designer Catherine Martin, cinematographer John Seale, editor Margaret Sixel and hair and make up artist Lesley Vanderwalt.

Those to receive multiple nods include editor Simon Njoo, who is recognised for his work on The Stranger and River, and Martin, who is up for both the production and costume design gongs for Elvis.

‘Mystery Road: Origin’. (Photo: David Dare Parker)

This year’s AACTA Awards are to be held at The Hordern in Sydney, with the technical craft awards to be presented in person during the industry lunch on December 5, while the main ceremony will be held the evening of December 7.

The technical craft nominees follow the announcement of the Best Documentary and Best Short Film nominees earlier this year.

“Our screen practitioners are recognised as among the best in the world and I wish to congratulate all of this year’s nominees,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“We are very proud to be able to recognise these screen practitioners here in Australia and highlight the strength and importance of their role in our local industry. Celebrating these creatives, and the work they do, is paramount in promoting our industry to the next generation of creatives and helps to fulfil current labour shortages. As pioneers of technical craft awards, the AACTA Awards serves to stimulate the growth of this sector, and we look forward to honouring our incredible industry in December.”

The remaining nominees for the 2022 AACTA Awards will be announced on October 23.

The full list of nominees:

AACTA Award for Best Casting presented by Casting Networks

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell

Amanda Mitchell Love Me – Nathan Lloyd

Nathan Lloyd The Stranger – Anousha Zarkesh

Anousha Zarkesh The Twelve – Kirsty McGregor

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Josh Flavell

Josh Flavell Anonymous Club – Danny Cohen

Danny Cohen Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici

Rick Rifici Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds – Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson

– Cam Batten, Caspar Mazzotti, Nick Robinson Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Daniel Stoupin, Pete West

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

Blaze – Jeremy Rouse

Jeremy Rouse Elvis – Mandy Walker

Mandy Walker The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Mark Wareharm

– Mark Wareharm The Stranger – Sam Chiplin

– Sam Chiplin Three Thousand Years of Longing – John Seale

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

Heartbreak High – Simon Ozolins Episode 1

Simon Ozolins Episode 1 Love Me – Earle Dresner Episode 4

Earle Dresner Episode 4 Mystery Road: Origin – Tyson Perkins Episode 3

– Tyson Perkins Episode 3 The Tourist – Ben Wheeler Episode 1

– Ben Wheeler Episode 1 The Tourist – Geoffrey Hall Episode 6

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin Here Out West – Wendy Cork

– Wendy Cork Pieces – Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe

Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Tess Schofield

– Tess Schofield Three Thousand Years of Longing – Kym Barrett

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

Firebite – Heather Wallace Episode 3

Heather Wallace Episode 3 Heartbreak High – Rita Carmody Episode 1

– Rita Carmody Episode 1 Love Me – Cappi Ireland Episode 4

– Cappi Ireland Episode 4 Mystery Road: Origin – Terri Lamera Episode 3

– Terri Lamera Episode 3 The Twelve – Xanthe Huebel Episode 10

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Documentary

Ablaze – Tony Stevens

Tony Stevens Clean – Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod

Nguyet Sang Louis Dai, Lachlan McLeod Franklin – Johanna Scott

Johanna Scott River – Simon Njoo

Simon Njoo We Were Once Kids – Shannon Swan

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film

Blaze – Dany Cooper

Dany Cooper Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond Nude Tuesdays – Nick Meyers

Nick Meyers The Stranger – Simon Njoo

Simon Njoo Three Thousand Years of Longing – Margaret Sixel

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

Bump – Ariel Shaw Episode 2

Ariel Shaw Episode 2 Muster Dogs – John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain Episode 1

John Unwin, Orly Danon, Fiona Strain, Brendon Cain Episode 1 Mystery Road: Origin – Nicholas Holmes Episode 3

– Nicholas Holmes Episode 3 Surviving Summer – Amelia Ford Episode 7

– Amelia Ford Episode 7 The Twelve – Mark Perry Episode 10

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas Gold – Jennifer Lamphee

Jennifer Lamphee The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee

– Beth Halsted, Simon Joseph, Jennifer Lamphee Three Thousand Years of Longing – Lesley Vanderwalt

– Lesley Vanderwalt Wyrmwood: Apocalypse – Rachel Scane, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McLorey

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Matteo Zingales

– Matteo Zingales Age Of Rage – The Australian Punk Revolution – Dale Cornelius

– Dale Cornelius Facing Monsters – Tim Count

– Tim Count Puff: Wonders of the Reef – Hilton Mowday

– Hilton Mowday River – Piers Burbrook de Vere, William Barton, Richard Tognetti

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

A Stitch In Time – Angela Little

– Angela Little Elvis – Elliott Wheeler

– Elliott Wheeler Falling For Figaro – Cezary Skubiszewski

– Cezary Skubiszewski The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Salliana Seven Campbell

– Salliana Seven Campbell Three Thousand Years of Longing – Tom Holkenborg

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

Aftertaste – Benjamin Speed Episode 3

– Benjamin Speed Episode 3 Born To Spy – Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg Episode 4

– Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg Episode 4 Mystery Road: Origin – Vincent Goodyer Episode 3

– Vincent Goodyer Episode 3 Savage River – Bryony Marks Episode 1

– Bryony Marks Episode 1 The PM’s Daughter – Caitlin Yeo, Basil Hogios Episode 9

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn Interceptor – George Liddle

– George Liddle The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Sam Hobbs

– Sam Hobbs The Stranger – Leah Popple

– Leah Popple Three Thousand Years of Longing – Roger Ford

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

Firebite – Amy Baker Episode 3

Amy Baker Episode 3 Heartbreak High – Marni Kornhauser Episode 1

Marni Kornhauser Episode 1 Love Me – Josephine Ford Episode 4

Josephine Ford Episode 4 Mystery Road: Origin – Herbert Pinter Episode 3

– Herbert Pinter Episode 3 The Tourist – Scott Bird Episode 1

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Documentary

A Fire Inside – Luke Mynott

– Luke Mynott Facing Monsters – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton

– Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton Franklin – Emma Bortignon

– Emma Bortignon River – Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie

– Tara Webb, Robert Mackenzie Unseen Skies – Blair Slater, Mick Boraso, Cameron Grant, Sam Hayward

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

Bosch & Rockit – Sam Hayward

– Sam Hayward Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

– David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson – Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Lee Fidess

– Liam Egan, Nick Emond, Leah Katz, Robert Sullivan, Tom Heuzenroeder, Lee Fidess The Stranger – Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes

– Andy Wright, Will Sheridan, Beth Bezzina, Chris Goodes Three Thousand Years of Longing – Robert Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, Yulia Akerholt, James Ashton

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

Aftertaste – Micheal Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown Episode 3

Micheal Darren, Pete Smith, Josh Williams, Leah McKeown Episode 3 Mystery Road: Origin – Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope Episode 3

– Luke Mynott, Wes Chew, Trevor Hope Episode 3 Savage River – Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruz Episode 1

Manel Lopez, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruz Episode 1 Summer Love – Scott Findlay Episode 1

– Scott Findlay Episode 1 Troppo – Joel McLean Episode 8

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation

DC League of Super-Pets – Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Eitenne Marc

– Sharna Hackett, Feargal Stewart, Christian So, Miles Green, Eitenne Marc Elvis – Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond

– Tom Wood, Fiona Crawford, Julian Hutchens, Joshua Simmonds, Adam Hammond Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard

– Kelly Port, Julia Neighly, Brendan Seals, Kilou Picard Thor: Love and Thunder – Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope

– Jake Morrison, Lisa Marra, Dan Oliver, Dan Bethell, Ian Cope Three Thousand Years of Longing – Chris Spry, Alastair Stephen, Roy Malhi, Chris Davies