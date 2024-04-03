‘Revealed: How To Poison A Planet’ (Trailer)

In Stan Original documentary Revealed: How To Poison A Planet, formerly Safe To Drink, journalist Carrie Fellner investigates the devastating impacts of toxic chemicals and the contaminated communities that are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world.

Featuring environmental lawyers Rob Bilott and Ned McWilliams and trial lawyers Gary Douglas and Rebecca Newman, the film follows Gary and his team as they prepare to take on a global chemical company in what was said to become one of the largest environmental contamination cases in American history. In a nationwide litigation, the team prepares to reveal explosive evidence, some of which has been suppressed for decades.

The documentary also features award-winning actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo, who portrayed lawyer Rob Bilott in the feature film he produced, Dark Waters.

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet is an iKandy Films production, directed by Katrina McGowan and produced by Janine Hosking, McGowan, and Mat Cornwell, in association with Shark Island Foundation. The film had Principal production funding from Screen Australia with support from Shark Island Foundation and Screen NSW. Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie executive produced for Stan.

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet premieres April 28 on Stan.