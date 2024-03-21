‘Heartbreak High’ (Season Two Trailer)

Heartbreak High returns to Netflix in April, with familiar faces back for term two at the ‘lowest ranking school in the district.’

But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High.

Of the new cast, Angus Sampson joins the teaching staff as the Head of P.E. Timothy Voss, Sam Rechner plays unassuming country boy Rowan Callaghan, and Kartanya Maynard is Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within.

Returning for season two are Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Josh Heuston, Rachel House and Chika Ikogwe.

Once again produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, the new episodes were directed by Gracie Otto, Neil Sharma, Adam Murfet, and Jessie Oldfield, with Keir Wilkins, Marieke Hardy, Jean Tong, Thomas Wilson White, Sara Khan, Megan Palinkas, and series creator Hannah Carroll Chapman writing the scripts.

Chapman also co-executive produces, working alongside executive producer Carly Heaton and producer Sarah Freeman.

Heartbreak High season two will premiere on Netflix April 11.