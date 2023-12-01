‘Furiosa’ (Trailer)

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth lead George Miller’s much anticipated Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film tells the origin story of Furiosa, portrayed in Fury Road by Charlize Theron and here by Taylor-Joy, and was filmed in NSW.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Starring alongside Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth are Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Furiosa is produced by Miller and Doug Mitchell under their banner Kennedy Miller Mitchell for Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller’s creative team includes first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris, director of photography Simon Duggan, composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie, editor Eliot Knapman, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and colourist Eric Whipp. The team also includes other long-time collaborators: production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa will land in Australian cinemas May 23 via Warner Bros. Pictures.