Germany’s Leonine Studios has picked up worldwide distribution rights to crime drama Troppo, following its premiere on the ABC in February.

Created by Yolanda Ramke and inspired by Candice Fox’s novel Crimson Lake, the eight-part series is set in Far North Queensland and centres on Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), a disgraced ex-cop who is recruited by an ex-con turned private investigator, Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun) to solve the disappearance of a Korean family man and tech pioneer.

The supporting cast includes David Lyons, Sun Park, Simon Lyndon, Yerin Ha, Kate Beahan, Angela Punch McGregor, Thomas Weatherall, Damien Garvey, Cramer Cain, Ling Cooper Tang, and Peta Wilson.

Jocelyn Moorhouse was set-up director for the series, alongside Catherine Millar, Grant Brown, and co-directors Ramke and Ben Howling.

Karl Zwicky was series producer while EQ Media Group’s Greg Quail, Lisa Duff, and Simmone Overend were executive producers with Mikael Borglund and David Ogilvy from Beyond Entertainment; Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and co-EP Matt Bankston from AGC Studios; Sally Riley and Andrew Gregory from the ABC; and Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn from Renegade Entertainment and Ramke.

Troppo received major production financing from the ABC and AGC Studios, in association with Aperture Media Partners, as well as Screen Australia, in association with Screen Queensland, and with support from the City of Gold Coast.

The deal with Leonine is not the first time the series has garnered global attention, with international distributor AGC Studios inking a deal with Amazon’s IMDB TV last year.