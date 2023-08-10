Government announces Creative Workplaces Council, appoints Kate Jenkins chair

Former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins will head up the Federal Government’s Creative Workplaces Council, a new body designed to help raise and set industry standards across the arts.

Part of the Creative Australia advisory body that was announced with the National Cultural Policy, Revive, Creative Workplaces will provide advice on issues of safety, welfare and pay in the arts and entertainment sector, refer matters to the relevant authorities, and work with the sector to develop codes of conduct and resources.

Jenkins will chair a group comprising writer and showrunner Tony Ayres, Australian Production Design Guildboard vice president Fiona Donovan, independent musician, academic, and historian Ruth Hazleton, Michael Cassel Group people and culture director Michel Hryce, DarkLab executive director Tina Lavranos, and actor, writer, and director Bjorn Stewart.

According to the government, the council has been set up to provide advice on the services to be delivered by Creative Workplaces, responding to the Raising Their Voices report – which highlighted sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination in the Australian music industry – and the consultation in Revive.

Jenkins, who served as Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner from 2016 to 2023, said Creative Workplaces was a “practical and proactive way” to ensure the country’s artists and arts workers enjoy fair, safe, and respectful workplaces.

“Nearly six years ago, the Harvey Weinstein story broke and generated a global conversation about the experiences of workers in the arts, media, and entertainment industries worldwide,” she said.

“In Australia, arts workers in every industry had their own stories to tell. Their experiences and the unacceptable risks they faced at work have been heard in the Australian Human Rights Commission’s national surveys on workplace sexual harassment, the national music industry review, Raising Their Voices, and a review into the cinematography industry, A Wider Lens.

“My 2020 Respect@Work national inquiry on workplace sexual harassment found that effective measures to prevent and respond to unacceptable conduct included industry-tailored initiatives.

“I look forward to working with our expert group of council members, Creative Australia, and Australia’s arts sector and will have more to share about our plans and priorities soon.”

Arts Minister Tony Burke said Jenkins brought “a wealth of experience and undeniable authority to Creative Workplaces”.

“Australian artists and creatives aren’t hobbyists, they’re workers,” he said.

“They deserve safe and fair workplaces like every other worker. That’s why we’re establishing Creative Workplaces and I can’t think of anyone better suited to chairing this council than Kate Jenkins.

“I’m certain her leadership will result in tangible improvements for Australian artists and arts workers.”