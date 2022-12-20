A brand new Graduate Certificate developed through a partnership between the University of Canberra and Screen Canberra. Develop industry-ready writing skills and gain insight into the inner workings of the film industry with the Graduate Certificate in Screen Development (ARC402.1).

Make connections to the market. Gain unrivalled access to the film industry and get your work in front of influential producers and screenwriters with UC’s Graduate Certificate in Screen Development. Learn how to ideate, develop and write your creative ideas into scripts.

Gain tailored advice and mentoring throughout critical stages in the writing process from film industry experts. Finish the course with a high-quality screenplay that you’ll have the chance to pitch to actual industry professionals.

Upon graduation from the Graduate Certificate in Screen Development, you’ll have a well-rounded understanding of the film industry, including the creative process, how screenwriters fit into the bigger picture and how to work alongside producers, directors, key creatives, and distributors.

Who this course is for

Aspiring screenwriters and producers who want to develop their ideas and build market connections

Those with some prior writing experience looking to refine their skills for film and television

Anyone wanting to leverage their talent and find their place in the industry

What you will learn

How the film industry operates:

Experience the full scope of what it means to be a screenwriter and how the industry operates, ensuring you graduate with a realistic understanding of the working environment and where you will fit in.

How to write for industry:

Grounded in industry, you’ll learn how to tailor your writing to meet industry demands and gain a clear understanding of what industry is looking for in up-and-coming screenwriters.

The creative process:

Gain a holistic understanding of the creative process, including creative producing, giving your career as a screenwriter a competitive edge.

The first intake for 2023 commences in February with a second intake in July.

This course is fully accredited by the University of Canberra and FEE-HELP is available for eligible students. Visit Study Assist to learn more about FEE-HELP loans.