When Kane Senes was at film school, one of his teachers gave him a piece of advice: Make a horror film, as it offers one of the best chances to build your career.

It took Senes three features to heed that advice, having made first made a Western and then a mumblecore road film, but he observes now there may be something to it.

Senes’ slasher comedy Sissy – co-written and co-directed with his partner in filmmaking and in life, Hannah Barlow, who also stars – debuted at SXSW to impressive reviews (it currently has a 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and was immediately snapped up by AMC’s horror-themed streamer, Shudder.

Since then it has continued a successful festival run across the world, screening at Festival Fantasia in Montreal and winning the Audience Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. In Australia, Sissy‘s played Sydney Film Festival opened Revelation Perth International Film Festival, and is now screening at Melbourne International Film Festival.

Distributor Arcadia will then release Sissy more broadly in Australia October 27 (in time for Halloween), with Shudder taking P1 SVOD for ANZ.

Shot in Canberra, Sissy is led The Bold Type‘s Aisha Dee, who plays Cecilia, a successful social media influencer who is living the dream until she runs into her ex-teenage best friend, Emma (Barlow).

After reconnecting, Emma invites Cecilia on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex (Emily de Margheriti) – the girl who came between their friendship – proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. Starring alongside are Lucy Barrett, Yerin Ha and Daniel Monks.

Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy and Bec Janek produce with John De Margheriti for DEMS Entertainment and Freedom Films’ Jason Taylor.

The film is not a straight horror; one of Senes and Barlow’s key tonal inspirations was Muriel’s Wedding – think if Muriel decided to get gruesome revenge on her bullies.

The pair’s previous work together includes For Now, a semi-autobiographical mumblecore film they made for just $20,000.

Sissy may have a bigger budget and be a slasher but it continues that film’s satirical undertones. It takes aim at female friendships, toxic or otherwise, bullying, the consequences of not dealing with childhood trauma and of course, social media and validation culture.

Inspiration came via convicted Australian scammer and former influencer Belle Gibson, who fabricated having cancer, and “the biggest self-victimiser in the world”, former US president Donald Trump.

“You look on the home page of Instagram, and it’s at once hilarious and also really disturbing. We wanted to capture that, that feeling of: the world is so weird and so off axis in some way that if you don’t laugh about it, you’ll cry,” Senes tells IF.

“The violence in [Sissy]… the gore of it, comes from trying to represent that feeling that you sometimes have when there’s that person in your life that’s like a hurricane, whether it’s a friend or a family member. Or yourself. We all dream of throttling that person, or whether it be a metaphor for self-flagellation and beating ourselves up.”

Barlow adds the film is also about millennials’ “internal horrors”.

“We’re very self-conscious as a generation, and that is easily satirised. So I feel like the mash up of comedy and horror works because it’s addressing how horrified we are by the hilarious digital world. We’re all consumed with and obsessed,” she tells IF.

Working together as a couple comes naturally to the pair and has proved helpful when making decisions – they know what the other one would want. Whereas others have children, they have films, Barlow jests.

That said, with 11 days pre-production and a 21 day shoot for Sissy, Senes laughs that he proposed to Barlow prior to filming as he wanted to lock it down, “knowing that this shoot could kill us.”

“There is always that thought in the back of your head, ‘This is a big undertaking. I hope the relationship can survive it’. But it’s always it’s just made us stronger each time.”

Barlow adds: “They say that being the director, you’re the loneliest person on set. So when we’re in the trenches together, it makes the whole weird experience of being the leader of so many departments less lonesome and less intimidating.”

Barlow was a big fan of Dee from The Bold Type, and they originally went out to the actress with a different role. She turned around and advocated to play Cecelia instead, which they conceded to.

“That was the best decision we ever made, because we think her interpretation of the character really figured out how to walk that fine line between the satire and the horror,” Barlow says.

As much as possible, the directors utilised in-camera practical effects, using Robert Zemeckis’ 1992 film Death Becomes Her as a reference point. They worked with Larry Van Duynhoven from Scare Crew Studios, having admired his work on Natalie Erika James’ Relic. His credits also span Mortal Kombat and Upgrade.

“He’s ‘the guy’ in Australia. He comes on to set and he just has so much passion. He’s like a kid; ‘Which scar you want? I’ve made six,'” Barlow says.

Horror was a genre the pair pursued intentionally, knowing it is the fastest growing in the world. Further, given that horror is often made at a lower budget, it is also a genre with great room for upside.

Harking back to his teacher’s advice, Senes regards Sissy as “third time lucky”.

“We made a horror film and it’s found this wonderful audience. It’s definitely unexpected. And I wouldn’t even necessarily say that our film is a straight horror film, but obviously as soon as you squash someone’s head, it tends to not really fall in any other genre, no matter what the rest of the movie’s about.”

The pair are keen to stay in the genre-mashing world, with Senes noting they want to try to top themselves with their next project, by going “wackier, zanier, gorier, funnier and scarier.”

“While delivering some social commentary at the end,” Barlow adds.

Sissy screens at Melbourne International Film Festival again tonight at 6.15pm and tomorrow at Wallis Cinemas Mildura 7.30pm.