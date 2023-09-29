‘Head Count’ (Trailer)

Jacob and Ben Burghart’s neo-Western thriller Head Count follows Kat (Aaron Jakubenko), who, after escaping prison, finds his own revolver pointed to his head by an unknown assailant. As the empty rounds click away, Kat tries to remember what happened to each bullet, as impulsive officer Sawyer (Ryan Kwanten) is hot on his tail, and his ex-lover Jo (Melanie Zanetti) reappears in his life. But he must remember, one bullet at a time.

The film is based on the Burgharts’ 2014 short of the same name, and written by the pair alongside Josh Doke.

Tristan Barr and David Gim from Victorian-based Continuance Pictures are producing with Austin Wagoner, while Chris Knitter, Jordan Rioux, Josh Winnington, Ken Kimura, Ari Harrison, Mike Barr, Jason Bunn, Addam Bramich, Simon Barrett, and Jordan Fields serve as EPs. Continuance Pictures is co-producing with Method Media.

Head Count will premiere at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 19 at Cinema Nova as part of Monster Fest before being released in Australia and New Zealand via Umbrella.