Binge has revealed the supporting cast for upcoming commission Colin from Accounts, with Helen Thomson, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara joining Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer in the rom-com series.

Produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios, the eight-part story centres on Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

The pair demonstrate what happens when flawed, funny people choose each other and are brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Creators Brammall and Dyer wrote the series and are also executive producing alongside Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Brian Walsh, with Rob Gibson and Ian Collie producing for Easy Tiger.

O’Donnell, Matt Moore, and Madeleine Dyer directed the episodes, which were filmed across the Sydney suburbs of Marrickville, Leichhardt, and Redfern.

Michael Logo and Genevieve Hegney.

Hurbert-Burns said it had been “so much fun” to film the series, adding she couldn’t wait to share it with audiences later this year.

“The team has assembled a stellar mix of local talent led by Patrick and Harriet, that will bring this story, packed with humour and plenty of heart, to life,” she said.

Colin from Accounts is Foxtel-owned service’s second original commission since its launch in May 2020, the first being romantic drama Love Me, which started streaming Boxing Day last year.

In a statement, Gibson and Collie paid tribute to Binge and BINGE and CBS Studios, who “immediately saw the appeal of Colin from Accounts for their audiences in Australia and around the world”.

“With Patrick and Harriet at the heart of the show, it’s no surprise we were able to bring some of the best and funniest people in the business on board,” they said.

“And we’re really excited to introduce some extraordinary new faces to Binge audiences.”

The series is distributed outside Australia and New Zealand by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The series commissioned for the Foxtel Group will be produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. It has major production funding from Screen Australia with support from Screen NSW.