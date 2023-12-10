Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden among voice cast of NITV/Netflix’s ‘Eddie’s Lil Homies’

Hunter Page-Lochard will voice the titular character of NITV and Netflix’s animated children’s series Eddie’s Lil Homies, inspired by former AFL player Eddie Betts.

The cast of the 10-part series, due to air next year, also includes Miah Madden as Lottie, Andrew Dang as Tal and Billy Betts (Eddie Betts’ eight-year-old son) as Junior.

Supporting cast members include Leela Varghese as Shanti, James Smith as Lachie and Crystal Nguyen as Decks.

NITV and Netflix first announced the co-commission earlier this year. It follows Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship.

Betts produces through his company Betts Promotions, with Highly Spirited’s Sophie Byrne and wife Anna Scullie, with whom he co-authored his children’s books.

Writers include Dave Woodhead, Yaraman Thorne, Ray Boseley, Lorin Clarke, and Julie Sam-Yue, while Mark O’Toole serves as story producer and executive producer alongside the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF’s) Bernadette O’Mahony, Netflix’s Nakul Legha, and NITV’s Marissa McDowell. Arthur Moody is the animation director alongside co-director Luke Jurevicius. Animation services have been provided by Vishus Productions and post-production services by Artisan Post Group.

ACTF provided principal production investment along with production support from Coles and the South Australian Film Corporation.

“It has been wonderful to see our Eddie’s Lil’ Homies characters come to life in the hands of such a talented cast headed by Hunter and Miah, and a great experience for my son Billy to be a part of the series and learn from such a diverse group of actors,” said Betts.

“Each of the cast members have brought so much fun to their character, we can’t wait for kids to laugh and rap along with them when they watch the series next year.”

NITV head of commissions McDowell said: “We are thrilled to be working with this group of brilliant and diverse actors on Eddie’s Lil’ Homies. At NITV, our purpose is to create content made by, for and about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This beautiful children’s series is the next step in that journey, and we couldn’t do it without the help of Eddie Betts, Anna Scullie and their family, as well as Sophie Byrne, Netflix and ACTF.

“It’s so important for children to see themselves represented onscreen, and this exciting and humorous series does exactly that.”

A sneak peek of Eddie’s Lil’ Homies will screen at Taronga Zoo in Sydney from December 20 to February 2 as part of Netflix’s collaboration with Taronga Conservation Society.

