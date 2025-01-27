‘In many ways, we now have a new normal’: Goalpost, Matchbox, and Werner Film Productions on surviving in 25

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Throughout last year, it wasn’t uncommon to hear ‘Survive till 25’ being touted as the new motto for producers across various markets.

On a global level, producers navigated the aftereffects of the actor and writer strikes in an already contracting industry characterised by risk aversion.

In Australia, the much-anticipated content quotas failed to materialise by the July 1 deadline outlined in the Government’s National Cultural Policy and remain in limbo four months out from the Federal Election.

So whe...