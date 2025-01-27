From left are Werner Film Productions director Joanna Werner, Matchbox Pictures managing director Alastair McKinnon, and Goalpost Pictures joint-CEOs Rosemary Blight and Kylie du Fresne.

‘In many ways, we now have a new normal’: Goalpost, Matchbox, and Werner Film Productions on surviving in 25

NewsTV & Streaming
Throughout last year, it wasn’t uncommon to hear ‘Survive till 25’ being touted as the new motto for producers across various markets.

On a global level, producers navigated the aftereffects of the actor and writer strikes in an already contracting industry characterised by risk aversion.

In Australia, the much-anticipated content quotas failed to materialise by the July 1 deadline outlined in the Government’s National Cultural Policy and remain in limbo four months out from the Federal Election.

So whe...