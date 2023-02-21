Set in the 80s, In Our Blood tells the story of people from politics, medicine, and affected communities grappling separately with a terrifying new disease.

With no cure in sight, they realise they must all work together to succeed, requiring something truly radical: trust.

Inspired by how Australia became the unexpected world-leader of AIDS prevention and saved thousands of lives, the four-part musical drama series is based on the Griffin Theatre play Never Let Me Go by Adriano Cappelleta.

The cast includes Tim Draxl, Matt Day, Jada Alberts, Nicholas Brown, Anna McGahan, and Oscar Leal.

In Our Blood is a Hoodlum Entertainment production for the ABC that was created by Cappelleta, who worked with writers Jane Allen and Jonathan Gavin. John Sheedy and Nick Verso were the directors.

Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson, and Tracey Vieira are producers and executive producers, with Cappelleta also an EP and Allen a co-EP. Ben McNeil is co-producer.

Sally Riley and Andrew Gregory are executive producers for the ABC.

The series had major production investment from Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen Queensland. It will be distributed by Freemantle.

In Our Blood will premiere on Sunday, March 19 at 8.30PM on ABC TV, with all episodes available to binge on ABC iview.