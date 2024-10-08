‘It has an Aussie feel to it’: Perth native Mia Challis set to shake up ‘Outer Banks’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

For Aussie Mia Challis, it was a long road to being cast in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Outer Banks, but the path is beginning to pay off.

Having auditioned for a role in the young adult drama around two years ago, Challis had one foot in the door when auditioning for a role in the upcoming fourth season.

But despite nailing her audition, last year’s US actors and writer strikes meant it was months before her casting as Ruthie was confirmed.

“It was kind of this, like three-month ...