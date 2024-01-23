Jasmin McSweeney to head sales and acquisitions for Umbrella in NZ

Umbrella Entertainment has hired former New Zealand Film Commission head of marketing Jasmin McSweeney to help expand its footprint across the Ditch.

McSweeney will serve as the distributor’s NZ head of sales and acquisitions, complementing Nick Hayes who was hired last year for the equivalent role in Australia.

She will be based in Wellington, primarily focusing on acquiring Kiwi content for theatrical, and report jointly to Umbrella managing director Jeff Harrison and general manager Ari Harrison.

Alongside McSweeney’s appointment, Umbrella flagged it also has plans to expand its New Zealand library on Brollie, the AVOD service it launched last November.

McSweeney worked at the NZFC since 2005, starting as a sales and marketing executive, and resigned in December after having been the head of marketing for 10 years. During her time at the commission, she has worked on titles such as The World’s Fastest Indian, Eagle vs Shark, Boy, Black Sheep, The Orator, No. 2, Perfect Creature and Out of the Blue, and more recently, has been involved with campaigns for International Film Festival Rotterdam opener Head South, directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, and Lucy Lawless’s directorial feature debut Never Look Away, which just premiered in Sundance. She also oversaw the NZFC’s four-year digitisation program and the launch of NZFilm On Demand, the organisation’s TVOD platform.

In 2017, McSweeney received the Industry Award for Excellence from the New Zealand Motion Picture Industry Council, and in 2021 was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to film. She has been a director of the Independent Film & Television Alliance Board since 2022.

“Umbrella’s commitment to quality content and innovation in the entertainment industry is truly inspiring,” said McSweeney of her new appointment.

“I look forward to fostering meaningful partnerships, and contributing to the continued success and growth of Umbrella Entertainment in the New Zealand market.”

Ari Harrison said the company was excited to have McSweeney taking the lead in NZ.

“Jas is such a massive part of the New Zealand film industry and we feel privileged for her to join our team. Her passion and support of both emerging and established local creatives, across big and small productions, aligns with Umbrellas vision as we bring these stories to audiences,” he said.

McSweeney starts with Umbrella February 5.