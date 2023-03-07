Movie marketing solutions provider Choovie Group has announced two new appointments, with former Village Roadshow partnerships and sales general manager Jeremy Abbott to lead the company’s growth and sponsorships division, while Katie Frean, previously a Disney+ executive, joins as partnerships manager.

Abbott joins Choovie as growth director after more than nine years at Village Roadshow where he held senior sales, sponsorship, and partnerships roles. His career has also included stints at the AFL, Australian Grand Prix Corporation, and West Coast Eagles.

Frean was previously a content marketing executive at Disney+, prior to which she worked at Village Cinemas for more than six years.

Abbott said he was pleased to be joining Choovie Group, having seen firsthand “the power of movies to enhance loyalty, engagement, acquisition and brand and look forward to delivering opportunities across the category”.

Frean also expressed her excitement with her new role, noting that her passion was “driving brands to engage deeper with movie partnerships, content, and events” and that Choovie Group provided “an exceptional offering” through its network of 300 major, independent, and regional cinemas.

Aimed at allowing brands to provide movie services to metro, regional and rural Australia, Choovie Group also delivers movie-marketing technology and solutions for rewards programs, including Origin, Toyota, Lexus, NRMA, and Budget Direct.

Co-founder and CEO Sonya Stephen expected the company’s new hires to “super charge” its expanding brand relationships and movie solutions business.