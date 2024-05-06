‘A Horse Named Winx’ (Trailer)

Janine Hosking’s A Horse Named Winx goes behind the sports headlines and victories to reveal the unforgettable spirit of a champion who away from the racetrack faced her biggest battle and once again refused to be beaten.

At the height of her fame, Winx became known as the “people’s horse”. During her reign, huge crowds descended on racetracks across Australia to witness the Phar Lap of the modern era pull off the impossible – 33 straight wins—a feat unlikely to be repeated.

Although the world’s greatest racehorse retired in 2019, she’s still breaking records. Winx’s only foal sold this year at auction for a world record $10 million.

Written by journalist and author Andrew Rule, the film is produced by Hosking and funded by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW and Longines. The creative team includes post producer Carolyn Kung, editor Paul Chidrawi, and DOP Kevin Scott.

A Horse Named Winx will be released in cinemas September 5 via Transmission Films.