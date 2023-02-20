Executive produced by Cate Blanchett, ABC documentary Knowing The Score gets up close and personal with celebrated Australian conductor Simone Young, a woman who has broken many glass ceilings within the male-dominated world of classical music.

This deeply personal film captures Young‘s triumphant return to Australia for her appointment as the first female chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2022.

Knowing The Score details the build-up to, and includes Simone‘s first performance at the reopening of the Sydney Opera House, emerging after two years from the shadow of COVID-19.

A Serendipity Production for the ABC, the documentary was written and directed by Janine Hosking and produced by Margie Bryant. Blanchett executive produced with Georgie Black, Mitzi Goldman, and Jonathan Page. Also involved were ABC factual manager Julie Hanna, and acting ABC head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

There was principal production investment from Screen Australia and financial support from Screen NSW, NDR Arte, and Seelmann Films, with philanthropy via Documentary Australia.

Knowing The Score will premiere Tuesday, March 21 at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.