‘Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things’ (Trailer)

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things is a five-part series that follows the presenter as he hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia.

His ultimate mission is to become a first-time curator and build his very own exhibition for the National Museum of Australia in Canberra that tells the little-known history of our country. The end result will be displayed at the Museum from June 21.

A Fremantle Australia production for the ABC, Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things is directed by Hayden Guppy and produced by Ash Gibb, with Sophie Meyrick and Josie Mason Campbell executive producing. The creative team also includes ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna and ABC head of factual Susie Jones. The series had major production investment from Screen Australia, with format owner EZ Films handling international sales.

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things will premiere on Tuesday, May 21 at 8pm on ABC TV.