Screen Australia teams up with Dynamic Television for new scripted initiative

Screen Australia has partnered with Los Angeles-based television production company Dynamic Television, known for Ginny & Georgia and Savage River, for a new program to fund the development of up to four scripted television projects.

The Dynamic Television Scripted Initiative will focus on serial and procedural dramas, including innovative, high-concept ideas, memorable characters, and emotional narratives that target mainstream audiences.

Applicants are invited to propose projects with a total development budget of up to $100,000 with Screen Australia and Dynamic Television each contributing 50 per cent of the funds. Selected projects from each of the four rounds will benefit from Dynamic Television’s option for financing and distribution, under terms to be mutually agreed upon.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said the initiative represented a significant opportunity for Australian stories to captivate audiences globally.

“Our collaboration with Dynamic Television underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and amplifying the unique voice of Australian storytelling to a global audience,” she said.

Dynamic TV managing partner Dan March said the company was excited to facilitate new stories from the “terrifically talented writers and producers down under”.

“When considering how to allocate resources and have a positive impact on Australian drama, we realised Screen Australia is the perfect partner,” he said.

Eligibility extends to Australian production companies that comply with Screen Australia’s Terms of Trade and have a one-hour per episode television drama project. This project should have a pilot script and a series outline and be free from market attachments or existing development deals. A broad range of genres, including crime, suspense, thriller, family, dramedies, and romance are eligible.

Find more details about the application process, including eligibility criteria and funding specifics, here.