Joe Rivadeneira has joined Beyond Productions’ Los Angeles office as SVP for development and factual, as the company moves to expand its US presence.

Reporting to Sydney-based president, John Luscombe, he will work alongside development and production SVP Mike Krupat in advancing Beyond’s factual slate, which includes MythBusters, My Lottery Dream Home, Deadly Women, The Invisibles, Motor MythBusters, White Rabbit Project, Curse of Akakor for Facebook Watch, and a soon to be announced adventure series for Netflix.

Rivadeneira joins Beyond Productions USA from Vox Media Studios and Group Nine Studios, where he spent the past three years shepherding the premium unscripted slate, working with broadcasters and streamers such as Hulu, Netflix, discovery+, HBO Max, and Food Network.

Prior to that, he led mitú’s premium unscripted development efforts, selling shows to Paramount, Verizon Go90, Spotify and Facebook Watch. Rivadeneira has also held development roles at Wilshire Studios and FremantleMedia.

Luscombe said the appointment strengthened the company’s position in being able to further expand its slate and meet the growing demand for fresh and innovative unscripted content in the US market.

“Joe is a fantastic addition to our US-based development and sales team, bringing additional factual expertise that perfectly complements our current development strengths,” he said.

Founded in 1984 with the production of long-running science magazine series Beyond 2000, Beyond Entertainment has since grown to incorporate three development and production offices in Australia, the UK, and the US.

Rivadeneira said the company’s success in the US, which has included the sales of reality formats Back in The Groove, Pooch Perfect with Rebel Wilson, No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys, and Tiny Food Fight, made it an exciting time to join,

“Beyond’s evolving business strategy and access to talented development and production teams in the UK and Australia really added to the appeal,” he said.

“I now plan to lean into my experience in the science, history, true crime, and premium factual space to generate loud and disruptive original content that further elevates the business and makes sure that Beyond Productions USA continues to be recognised as a force in the non-scripted arena.”