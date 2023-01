A story of what it means to long for home has taken out Best Australian Short Film at this year’s Flickerfest.

John Harvey’s Katele (Mudskipper), about a Torres Strait Islander woman who is working at her job in a laundromat when a mysterious visitor reminds her of the life she has left behind, took out the main prize at the Academy Award-qualifying awards, as the festival wrapped up its 32nd iteration.

The film was written by Harvey alongside Walter Waia, and produced by Gillian Moody, who accepted the award.

“In times like this, when we’re all stuck inside, I really felt for my Torres Strait Islander friends, who live away from home for work and school,” she said.

“Katele is about that; it’s about a woman that had to live away from home and longed for her home, so thank you.”

Other Australian competition winners on the night included Alec Green and Finbar Watson’s Teacups (Best Australian Animated Short Film), Jayden Rathsam Hua’s Sushi Noh (Best Screenplay in an Australian Short Film), and Vee Shi’s Jia (Best Direction in an Australian Short Film). Further, Victor Ng received Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film for BLVCK GOLD, James A. Thomas took out Best Editing in an Australian Short Film for Lucky Peach, and James Mountain won Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film for Mudcrab.

Director Alies Sluiter was named Outstanding Emerging Female Director for Myth, an award given in honour of late French-born Australian film director, actress, screenwriter and producer, Samantha Rebillet.

Sunday’s ceremony concluded the ten-day event, which will now undertake a 48-venue national tour to all states and territories across Australia.

The 2023 Flickerfest winners include:

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Flickerfest Award for Best International Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Born to Cry (France)

Writer/Director: Léo Grandperret | Producer: Eloi Nourry

Yoram Gross Award for Best International Animated Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Pina (Belgium/ France)

Director: Jérémy Depuydt, Gieseppe Accardo | Producer: Lucas Tothe, Maxime Feyers,

François-Xavier Willems

EU In Australia Award for Best EU Short Film

Sami’s Fugue (France)

Writer/Director: Vincent Tricon | Producer: Said Hamich, Sophie Penson

Special Jury Prize

48 Hours (Iran)

Writer/Director/Producer: Azadeh Moussavi

RAINBOW LGBTQI COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Azure Productions Award for Best Rainbow Short

Starf#ckers (USA)

Writer/Director: Antonio Marziale | Producer: Eli Raskin

EU In Australia Award for Best EU Rainbow Short Film

Warsha (France/ Lebanon)

Writer/Director: Dania Bdeir | Producer: Coralie Dias

Special Mention: for Rainbow Short

Heartbeat (Switzerland)

Writer/Director/Producer: Michèle Fury

INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Flickerfest Award for Best Documentary Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Long Line of Ladies (USA)

Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome | Producers: Sam A. Davis, Dana Kurth, Garret K Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi

Special Mention: for Documentary Short

Away (Hungary/ Portugal/ Belgium)

Writer/Director/Producer: Ruslan Fedotow



AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

Panasonic LUMIX Award for Best Australian Short Film (Academy® Qualifying)

Katele (Mudskipper)

Writer: Walter Waia | Writer/Director: John Harvey | Producer: Gillian Moody

Spectrum Films Award for Best Direction in an Australian Short Film Director

Vee Shi for Jia

Yoram Gross Award for Best Australian Animated Short Film

Teacups

Writer/Director: Alec Green, Finbar Watson | Producer: Alec Green, Finbar Watson, Alan Holly

AFTRS Award for Best Screenplay in an Australian Short Film

Sushi Noh

Writer/ Director/ Producer: Jayden Rathsam Hua | Producer: Philippa Silva

Rebel8 Award for Outstanding Emerging Female Director In honour of Samantha Rebillet

Alies Sluiter for MYTH

John Barry Award for Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film

Cinematographer

Victor Ng for BLVCK GOLD

Avid Award for Best Editing in an Australian Short Film

James A. Thomas for Lucky Peach

Avid Award for Best Original Music in an Australian Short Film Composer

James Mountain for Mud Crab

Special Mentions: for Australian Short Film

boy/beast

Writer/ Director: Andrew Shaw | Producer: Anna Davis

Bangay Lore

Writer: Jahvis Loveday | Director/Producer: Jahvis Loveday, Kiahma O’Donocan



SAE FLICKERUP YOUTH COMPETITION AWARD WINNERS

SAE Creative Media Institute FlickerUp Award for Best Youth Short Film:

The Trials and Tribulations Of Being Jordan

Director/ Writer / Producer: Will Calleja

Special Mention for SAE Creative Media Institute FlickerUp Award for Best Youth Short Film:

Xenos

Director/ Writer / Producer. Koko Crozier & Lily Lunder

Yoram Gross FlickerUp Award for Best Youth Animated Film:

Garden Thief

Director: Year 7 Doveton High

Avid FlickerUp Award for Best Editing in A Youth Short Film:

Thief Vs Thief

Director/ Writer / Producer: Elodie Kliendienst

PS Organic FlickerUp Jury Award for Youth Short Film:

‘Medusa’

Director: Karina Cheun