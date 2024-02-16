‘Late Night with the Devil’ (Teaser)

Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ Late Night with the Devil is set to hit cinemas April 11 via Maslow Entertainment.

The Melbourne-shot horror, which premiered at SXSW 2023, won the screenplay award in Sitges and the Cairnes brothers an AWGIE Award.

Set on Halloween 1977, Late Night with the Devil is led by David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show.

A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil. What could possibly go wrong?

Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart also star.

The film is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White, John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Steven Schneider and Roy Lee, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, with production support from VicScreen and development from VicScreen and Screen Australia. Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment provided production investment.