‘Late Night with the Devil’ (Trailer)

Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ Late Night with the Devil, set on Halloween 1977, sees David Dastmalchian star Jack Delroy, host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show.

A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil. What could possibly go wrong?

Set to hit cinemas April 11 via Maslow Entertainment, Late Night with the Devil shot in Melbourne and premiered at SXSW 2023. It went on to win the screenplay award in Sitges and the Cairnes brothers an AWGIE Award.

Starring alongside Dastmalchian are Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart.

Late Night with the Devil is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White, John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Steven Schneider and Roy Lee, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, VicScreen provided production support, while both VicScreen and Screen Australia provided development support. Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment provided production investment.