Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss and Fayssal Bazzi will join The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian in Colin and Cameron Cairnes’ latest horror, Late Night with the Devil, now shooting at Docklands Studios Melbourne.

Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of a late-night talk show that goes horribly wrong during a live broadcast in 1977, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Also starring are Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Josh Quong Tart, Christopher Kirby and Georgina Haig.

The Cairnes brothers are the writer/directors behind horrors such as Scare Campaign and 100 Bloody Acres. Their latest project is produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, one of the the prod cos behind the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, and US-based low-budget genre label Spooky Pictures.

Describing Late Night With The Devil, the Cairnes brothers said in a joint statement: “In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience.”

Spooky Pictures co-founders Roy Lee (It) and Steven Schneider (Pet Sematary) and Derek Dauchy (Al Kameen) produce with Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni, Adam White and John Molloy. Filmmakers Joel Anderson (Lake Mungo) and Rami Yasin (Bloodline) will serve as executive producers. Line producer is Paula Salini, supported by VicScreen’s specialist placement program, with supervising line producer Lisa Wang. Karlyn Fitzgerald is the script supervisor.

Leigh Pickford of Maura Fay Casting is the casting director, DOP Matthew Temple, production designer Otello Stolfo, costume designer Steph Hooke, make up designer Marie Princi, with special effects by Russell Sharp of Sharp FX and sound by Manel Lopez.

Late Night with the Devil is produced with the assistance of VicScreen and developed with the assistance of Screen Australia and VicScreen.

David Dastmalchian is managed by David Fleming and Tory Howard at Atlas Artists.