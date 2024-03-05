Lee Tiger Halley tapped to play Bon Scott in David Vincent Smith’s ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’

A new film depicting the early life of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is being developed in Western Australia, with Boy Swallows Universe star Lee Tiger Halley attached to play a young version of the famed singer.

Set in Fremantle in 1963, The Kid From Harvest Road will detail Scott’s journey from a cherished yet troubled youth to a prodigious artist that fronted the legendary rock band for six years and seven albums before his untimely death in 1980 aged 33.

The script is being written by Stephen Belowsky alongside co-writer/director David Vincent Smith, with Tim Duffy on board as producer and Ian Hale and Nicko Mezzino executive producing for Halo Films and Protocol Pictures, respectively.

Belowsky described the project as a “a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author”.

”I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early, life not the caricature we all know on stage,” he said.

“The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle.”

Hale said the film promised to unveil untold chapters of Scott’s life with no objection from Scott’s estate.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey to illuminate the early years of Bon Scott,” he said.

“His story is one of resilience, passion, and the relentless pursuit of his dreams. Through this film, we aim to honour his legacy and inspire audiences with the transformative power of music and determination.”

Production is expected to be underway in early 2025.