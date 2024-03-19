‘Limbo’ leads the way at FCCA Awards with six gongs

Ivan Sen’s Limbo won six of the nine categories at last night’s Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) Awards in Sydney, including Best Film.
Sen was recognised with Best Cinematography and Best Director, with Simon Baker named Best Actor, and Rob Collins and Natasha Wanganeen receiving Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, for their performances in the outback noir.
Noora Niasari’s Shayda was the other multiple winner on the night, taking out Best Screenplay and Best Actress for Zar Amir Ebrahimi.
Rounding out the winners was Rachel Ward, who took home Best Documentary for Rachel’s Farm.
Monday’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Rodney Marks and featured special guest presenters Tina Bursill, Belinda Giblin, and Lasarus Ratuere.
Held annually, the FCCA Awards are determined solely by the voting of film critics.
The full list of 2023 FCCA Award winners is as follows:
Best Film
Limbo (Produced by Ivan Sen, David Jowsey, Rachel Higgins, Greer Simpkin)
Best Director
Ivan Sen – Limbo
Best Actress
Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda
Best Actor
Simon Baker – Limbo
Best Actress Supporting Role
Natasha Wanganeen – Limbo
Best Actor Supporting Role
Rob Collins – Limbo
Best Cinematography
Ivan Sen – Limbo
Best Screenplay
Noora Niasari – Shayda
Best Documentary Feature
Rachel’s Farm (directed by Rachel Ward and produced by Bettina Dalton)