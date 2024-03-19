‘Limbo’ leads the way at FCCA Awards with six gongs

Ivan Sen’s Limbo won six of the nine categories at last night’s Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) Awards in Sydney, including Best Film.

Sen was recognised with Best Cinematography and Best Director, with Simon Baker named Best Actor, and Rob Collins and Natasha Wanganeen receiving Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, for their performances in the outback noir.

Noora Niasari’s Shayda was the other multiple winner on the night, taking out Best Screenplay and Best Actress for Zar Amir Ebrahimi.

Rounding out the winners was Rachel Ward, who took home Best Documentary for Rachel’s Farm.

Monday’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Rodney Marks and featured special guest presenters Tina Bursill, Belinda Giblin, and Lasarus Ratuere.

Held annually, the FCCA Awards are determined solely by the voting of film critics.

The full list of 2023 FCCA Award winners is as follows:

Best Film

Limbo (Produced by Ivan Sen, David Jowsey, Rachel Higgins, Greer Simpkin)

Best Director

Ivan Sen – Limbo

Best Actress

Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda

Best Actor

Simon Baker – Limbo

Best Actress Supporting Role

Natasha Wanganeen – Limbo

Best Actor Supporting Role

Rob Collins – Limbo

Best Cinematography

Ivan Sen – Limbo

Best Screenplay

Noora Niasari – Shayda

Best Documentary Feature

Rachel’s Farm (directed by Rachel Ward and produced by Bettina Dalton)