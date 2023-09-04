‘Lockdown Lovers’ (Trailer)

Ric Forster’s Lockdown Lovers star Kate Mayhew and Stevie McKeon as Kristal and Lisette, two women who share a one-night stand on the last night of the former’s trip to Australia.

But when Melbourne suddenly goes into COVID lockdown, Kristal finds herself trapped and unable to return to Canada. With nowhere to go, Kristal accepts Lisette’s invitation to stay with her, until the pandemic is over. Will these two strangers drive each other crazy during lockdown, or find themselves falling in love?

The cast also includes Lin Yin, Hannah Brooke, Margaret Decarie, Matt Jackson, and Colin Mooney.

Written by Danny Spring, the romantic drama was produced by Forster alongside Lilydale Films’ Melanie Rowland and was shot in studio and on location in Victoria’s Yarra Valley with the support of VicScreen and Screen Australia. It’s the fourth film we’ve made as part of the Flunk shared cinematic universe.

Lockdown Lovers is available to watch on Vimeo OnDemand from September 4 and will be launching on streaming service Tubi later in the year.