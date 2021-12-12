Premiering on Binge on Boxing Day, six-part romantic drama Love Me follows three different family members as they experience modern love at distinct times of their lives.

The Mathiesons, Clara (30s), Glen (60s) and Aaron (20s), find themselves at an emotional crossroads following an unexpected event that changes their lives forever.

Clara (Bojana Novakovic) uses her sharp wit and self-deprecation to hide from the reality that she is now approaching 40, and beginning to fear that her successful career might have come at the expense of her own family .

Her doting father, Glen (Hugo Weaving), see-saws between hope and despair, as he opens his eyes to new intimacies like love and romance in his older age, and then there’s little brother Aaron (William Lodder) – facing a crisis of identity as he navigates love in his early 20s whilst trying to come to terms with the challenges that life presents.

The Mathieson’s fallibility draws them into the world and ever closer to suffering the most hilarious humiliations, those brilliant, pitiful moments that teach us to laugh at ourselves or die trying.

Love Me is directed by Emma Freeman with the writing team led by Alison Bell with Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford.

The cast also includes Bob Morley, Heather Mitchell, Sarah Peirse, Celia Pacquola, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Mitzi Ruhlmann.

Love Me is a Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia production in association with Aquarius Films.

The series is produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford (Aquarius Films) and executive produced by Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis (Warner Bros.), and Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh (Foxtel).

Major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Film Victoria through production investment and the Regional Location Assistance Fund.