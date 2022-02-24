Melbourne’s relationship with cinema will be explored in a new essay collection designed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the city’s international film festival.

Engaging with a selection of films from a specially-curated strand within the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) 2022 program, Melbourne on Film will feature reflections from local writers and cultural commentators on the city’s representation in front of the camera.

After an introduction from author Christos Tsiolkas, cultural writer Osman Faruqi discusses The Castle, musician Tim Rogers’ takes on the post-punk Dogs in Space, and comedian Judith Lucy gives her perspective on the cult caper Malcolm.

Further contributions include satirist John Safran’s look at the remake of a classic in Oz, advocate Eliza Hull writing about Noise, Indigenous writer Tristen Harwood examining Mad Max, and journalist Martin Flanagan musing about the world’s first feature-length film, The Story of the Kelly Gang.

There are also essays from Sarah Krasnostein on Ghosts of the Civil Dead, Shaad D’Souza on Head On, Kate Jinx on Homosexuality – A Film for Discussion, Jenny Valentish on Love and Other Catastrophes, Isabella Trimboli on the Carlton Scene, Rebecca Harkins on In This Life’s Body, Mish Grigor on Death in Brunswick, Ronnie Scott on Monkey Grip, and Kylie Maslen on The Club.

The book will be published on August 2 ahead of the festival’s start on August 4.

This year’s MIFF will feature the richest feature film competition in the Southern Hemisphere, with a $140,000 cash prize going to the winner of the Best Film Award.

The 70th Melbourne International Film Festival will be held August 4-21.

Melbourne on Film is available to pre-order now.