Michael Ebeid appointed chair of Screen Australia board

Michael Ebeid will take over as chair of the Screen Australia board, replacing Nicholas Moore.

Ebeid was CEO and managing director of SBS from 2011 to 2018, having joined the broadcaster from the ABC, where he was director of corporate strategy and marketing.

While there, he oversaw the launch of SBS On Demand in late 2011, while also managing the launch of NITV free-to-air, Food Network, and SBS Viceland.

A non-executive director of the Sydney Opera House and BAI Communications, he was one of two board appointments made by the government last year alongside actress and writer Pallavi Sharda.

Ebeid takes the reins from the former Macquarie Group CEO, who has held the position since 2015, with Megan Brownlow reappointed deputy chair.

“I’m honoured and excited to chair Screen Australia as we navigate the dynamic landscape of evolving audience behaviour, shifting consumption trends, and the multifaceted challenges confronting the screen and production industry to ensure it continues to thrive,” Ebeid said.

“As content and technology increasingly intersect, Screen Australia plays a vital role in the health of our screen sector, not just in nurturing local talent, but also in ensuring Australian stories and culture are preserved through compelling productions that resonate with both Australian and international audiences. Looking ahead, I am dedicated to playing a key role in supporting the growth and development of the Australian screen industry, which not only contributes substantially to our economy but also serves as a cultural ambassador on the global stage.”

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said the agency’s executive team looked forward to working with Ebeid to provide “continued leadership and vision for the organisation”.

“With Michael’s extensive experience in media and technology, his dedication to Australian storytelling will continue the rich culture of innovation and investment in the Australian screen sector,” she said.

“On behalf of the board and the Screen Australia team, our sincere thanks go to Nicholas Moore for his dedication and contribution as chair. Nicholas has supported the agency through nine years of a constantly evolving industry, and has overseen significant investment in Australian stories.”

Arts Minister Tony Burke said Ebeid and Brownlow’s appointments would help secure the future of Screen Australia, allowing for Australian stories that are “yet to be told”.

“Modern Australia is alive on our screens,” he said.

“Screen Australia is integral to telling those stories.”

The pair will oversee a board comprising Marta Dusseldorp, Sacha Horler, Helen Leake, Deborah Mailman, and Nicholas Pickard.