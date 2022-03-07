Mirrah Foulkes will direct all eight episodes of the second season of Foxtel/Sky UK’s Upright, with production now underway in Queensland.

The second instalment of the Lingo Pictures series reunites misfits Lucky and Meg, played by Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock respectively, as they set off on another road trip – this time from Brisbane to Far North Queensland.

A Queensland native, Foulkes said she was excited to return to the state for the series.

“It’s great to be involved in this wonderful local series and to be working with an exceptional Queensland crew, the glorious Milly Alcock and Tim Minchin, and our passionate partners at Foxtel,” the Judy & Punch director said.

The second season has been written by Niki Aken, who is also script producer, Ian Meadows, Natesha Somasundaram, and Minchin.

Jason Stephens returns to produce, this time alongside Meg O’Connell. Executive producers include Helen Bowden, Minchin and Foxtel’s Brian Walsh and Lana Greenhalgh.

Walsh said: “We are looking forward to bringing Lucky and Meg’s next road trip adventure to the screen in what promises to be another epic Australian adventure full of humour and heart. Jason Stephens and the team at Lingo Pictures have once again put together a fantastic and dedicated team of creatives to embark on this next journey. We are thrilled to have Mirrah at the helm to bring Lucky and Meg’s story to life.”

Among the heads of department for season two are director of photography Sky Davies, production designer Nick McCallum, costume designer Amelia Gebler, make up and hair designer Sharon Robbins and editor Amelia Ford. Casting is via Nathan Lloyd Casting.

Season two has been supported by Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and Cutting Edge.

Entertainment One (eOne) is managing international sales.