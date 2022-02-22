Aquarius Films’ comedy heist drama The Unusual Suspects is heading to more European territories after co-producer and distributor About Premium Content (APC) secured a raft of new broadcast partners for the series.

NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, RTL in Belgium, and RTS in Switzerland have taken free TV rights for the series, with Stod 2 in Iceland and HOT Israel taking pay TV and SVOD rights.

Canal+ Poland has picked up basic TV, pay TV and SVOD rights, while AMC Networks’ Acorn TV in the UK has also acquired SVOD rights.

The title has already been sold to Hulu for the US, Bell Media for Canada, streaming service Rialto in New Zealand, OCS in France, Filmin in Spain, AMC Networks International Southern Europe in Spain and Portugal, Streamz and Proximus in Belgium.

Originally commissioned by SBS, The Unusual Suspects is a female-led heist caper starring Miranda Otto, Aina Dumlao, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

When a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters’ (Moore) home in an elaborate heist, the ensuing police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade. With the stakes higher than ever, can the masterminds stop themselves from turning on each other, or will they discover a friendship worth more than diamonds?

Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford produced the four-part series with Vonne Patiag as associate producer. Scripts were penned by creator Jessica Redenbach, Roger Monk and Patiag, with Margarett Cortez as script consultant. Directors are Natalie Bailey and Melvin Montalban.

The Unusual Suspects premiered internationally in competition in the International Panorama section at Series Mania in 2021 and has garnered critical acclaim since its launch.

In a statement, APC co-founders and CEOs Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart said they were looking forward to seeing new audiences engage with the story.

“The Unusual Suspects continues to captivate audiences internationally with its empowered and entertaining characters providing a fresh insight into the immigrant experience,” they said.

Major production investment for The Unusual Suspects came via Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW and About Premium Content, which also handles international distribution. Post-house Cutting Edge also put up finance.