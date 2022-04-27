Screenworks has confirmed more speakers for next month’s Regional To Global Screen Forum, which will carry a focus on authenticity, diversity and inclusion.

New additions include a session entitled First Nation Storytelling: Authorship & Authenticity, in which Screen Australia First Nations department development and investment manager Laurrie Brannigan-Onato will moderate a panel discussion with Indigenous producers such as Penny Smallacombe and Mitch Stanley.

Bus Stop Films CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett, who was announced as part of the initial line-up, will undertake a similar exploration in the Authenticity and Positive Inclusion session, which will examine the issues and challenges around telling the stories of CALD and LGBTQIA+ people and those living with disability. Joining her are producer, writer, and editor Steph Dower; Afro-Australian director, writer, and producer Hawanatu Bangura; non-binary filmmaker Claudia Bailey; and Bus Stop Films’ co-founder and director Genevieve Clay-Smith.

There will also be a case study session with some of the creative team from anthology feature Here Out West, with director Julie Kalceff to speak alongside producer Annabel Davis, CEO of Co-Curious, and writer Vonne Patiag.

Continuing the theme of nurturing new and diverse voices, Screen Australia’s Jenevieve Chang will moderate a conversation with some of the state funding agencies on Finding and Funding Screenwriting Talent. The panel will comprise Bobby Romia (Screen NSW), Belinda Burns (Screen Queensland) and Alex Sangston (Screen Tasmania), and Jennie Hughes (Screen Territory).

Elsewhere, speakers have been confirmed for Australians in Film’s previously announced session, The Path To Hollywood. Moderated by Hoodlum Entertainment’s chief creative officer Tracey Vieira, there will be contributions from executive producer Simonne Overend; VP of creative development at Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Columbia Pictures, Jiao Chen; Fictional Entity manager Krista Carpenter; and Nitram writer Shaun Grant.

Media mentors Esther Coleman-Hawkins and Denise Eriksen will present an interactive session on the do’s and don’ts of networking and pitching, while creative industries expert Monica Davidson will host a session on tips for working as a screen industry freelancer.

Screenworks industry development manager Jeanie Davison, who is programming the event, described the line-up as “diverse and entertaining”.

“We’ve put particular emphasis on highlighting the opportunities, issues, and challenges of diverse and authentic storytelling, which is extremely relevant in regional Australia,” she said.

“We’ve also made room for some key inspirational sessions which are designed to encourage and unlock creativity for both emerging and seasoned creatives – and to make our delegates feel they’re part of a thriving wider screen community no matter where in Australia they may be based.”

Tickets for this year’s event are currently on sale, with interactive sessions available for online attendees and COVID-19 protocols in place for in-person delegates.

The Regional to Global Screen Forum will be held at Lennox Head Cultural Centre on May 26-28 and streamed online for digital-only attendees. Find out more information here.