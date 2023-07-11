‘Mother and Son’ (Trailer)

Wooden Horse’s Mother and Son stars Matt Okine and Denise Scott in a reimagining of the characters made famous by Gary McDonald and Ruth Cracknell.

Following a breakup with his long-suffering girlfriend, Dee (Andrea Demetriades), Arthur (Okine) puts his future on hold to move back home with his widowed mother, Maggie (Scott). Arthur and his older sister, Robbie (Angela Nica Sullen) – arguably ‘the favourite’ – attempt to care for Maggie, who may recently have almost burnt down the kitchen, but still runs circles around her children.

The cast also includes Catherine Văn-Davies, with appearances from Jean Kittson, Virginia Gay, Tiriel Mora, Jenna Owen, Veronica Milsom, Andrew McFarlane, Krew Boylan, Justin Amankwah, and Zara Tate.

Okine created the series in collaboration with Geoffrey Atherden, writing alongside Sarah L. Walker and Tristram Baumber, and executive producing with Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, and Atherden, as well as ABC executive producers Todd Abbott and Louise Smith. Troy serves as producer for the program.

Mother and Son had major production investment from Screen Australia and was developed and financed with assistance from Screen NSW. ABC Commercial is handling international sales.

It will premiere on Wednesday, August 23 at 8:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview, after which episodes will be broadcast weekly on ABC TV.