La Brea producer Naomi Cleaver has joined Melbourne-based film production and finance group, Forte Corp, as head of production.

She brings more than two decades of industry experience to the role, with co-producer credits on 2018’s Ride Like A Girl and 2015 comedy Oddball, as well as line producer roles on the television series Mystery Road and the television movie Hawke prior to being the local producer for NBCUniversal’s Victorian-shot drama.

At Forte Corp, Cleaver joins a network of film and TV finance and production services headed by CEO Craig McMahon and including London-based chief commerical officer Charles Auty and Brisbane-based chief operating officer Ted Cawrey. The company encompasses Forte Corp Pictures, Tilt Media & Entertainment, Elevate Production Finance, and Consolidated Media Services.

The proud Gumbaynggirr woman said she was “so incredibly excited” to begin her new role.

“[Forte Corp’s] expertise in both local and international markets is extraordinary and their passion and commitment to all of their projects and people make this a company that I am proud to be a part of,” she said.

McMahon expected Cleaver to be an “enormous asset” to Forte Corp’s group of companies, given her experience in scripting, planning, financing, budgeting, scheduling, crewing, and post-production.

“We are thrilled to welcome Naomi Cleaver to the Forte Corp team, working across our physical production entities and production service company,” he said.

“Naomi’s extensive experience and production capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”