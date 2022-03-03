The end is nigh for Australia’s longest running drama, Neighbours, after Fremantle confirmed that it had been unable to a new UK broadcast partner.

It comes after a month after Channel 5, the program’s main financial backer, announced it would not air the program beyond June.

There had been hope of the program continuing with a different broadcaster, however, Fremantle today released a statement saying it had been unable to find one.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” the spokesperson said.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The soap has been responsible for launching the careers of people such as Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, and Liam Hemsworth, and has served as key training ground for industry, particularly writers and directors.

More than 60,000 fans signed a petition to save the series in the past few weeks.